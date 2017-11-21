Blast Drop First Game of the Season to Florida

News Release

The Blast suffer their first loss of the season to the Florida Tropics, by a final score of 5-4. Lucas Teixiera scores the game-winning goal with 19 seconds left in the game to give the Tropics the victory in front of a crowd of 2,356 fans. Florida's Mauricio Salles scored his 200th career goal in the game.

The first half was a defensive battle, with both teams trying to control possession and get their offenses going. Florida got on the board first on a goal by Victor Parreiras with 3:53 left in the first quarter. That would be the only goal in the quarter, with Florida taking a 1-0 lead. Baltimore came out better in the 2nd quarter and controlled possession early. Andrew Hoxie was able to capitalize and tie the game for the Blast on an assist by Marco Nascimento. Both goalkeepers had strong half's, as those would be the only goals scored and the game would go into the half tied 1-1.

The second half got off to a fast start. Florida scored three straight goals to start the second half behind two goals by Freddy Moojen, with a Mauricio Salles goal sandwiched in between. The Blast would answer though, with three straight goals of their own on goals by Marco Nascimento, Jamie Thomas, and Vini Dantas to tie the game at 4-4. The Tropics would take the lead for good with Teixeira scoring the game-winning goal late in the 4th quarter.

Florida was led by Freddy Moojen, who recorded two goals and an assist in the game. Florida goalkeeper Piotr Sliwa had 11 saves in the game and Blast goalie William Vanzela had 9 saves of his own. Vini Dantas and Marco Nascimento led the Blast with one goal and one assist each.

Baltimore will have the week off next week, and will return to action with two home games the following weekend. The Blast take on the Ontario Fury on Friday, December 1st and play the St. Louis Ambush on Saturday, December 2nd. Tickets to both games can be purchased by calling the Blast office at 410-732-5278 or on ticketmaster.com.

