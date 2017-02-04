Blast Defeat Wave 5-2

The Baltimore Blast hosted the Milwaukee Wave on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 9,722 at the Royal Farms Arena. In an exciting matchup the Blast defeated the Wave 5-2.

In the first quarter both teams focused on controlling possession and defensive play. No goals were recorded in the quarter.

The first goal of the game was recorded by Andrew Hoxie of the Blast. It was his 10th goal of the season. At the 4:57 mark the Wave would tie the game with a goal from Ian Bennett that hit off a sliding Blast defender and into the net. The Wave would then gain the lead when Daniel Mattos recorded a goal on a power play opportunity. The Blast would answer when Lucas Roque recorded his fourth game of the season assisted by Jonatas Melo. At the half the game as tied 2-2.

Early in the second half Blast goalkeeper, William Vanzela, came up big with a save on a Wave shootout attempt. Later in the quarter Juan Pereira found the back of the net giving the lead back to the Blast. This was Pereira's fifth goal of the season and was assisted by Lucas Roque. The Blast would extend their lead to two when Elton de Oliveria found Geaton Caltabiano for his fourth goal of the season. The Blast entered the final quarter leading 4-2.

Vini Dantas kept the momentum going for the Blast with his 16th goal of the season at the 7:05 mark in the fourth quarter. The goal was assisted by Jonatas Melo which was his second assist of the game. This would be the only goal scored in the quarter as the Blast kept the Wave scoreless in the second half. At the final buzzer the Blast defeated the Wave 5-2.

The Blast were led by William Vanzela who recorded 13 saves in net for the Blast. Offensively, Lucas Roque who recorded a goal and an assist in the victory. The Blast defense lead by Pat Healey, Adriano Dos Santos, and goalkeeper William Vanzela were able to shut down the high powered Wave offense.

The Blast will be back in action Friday, February 17th when the Syracuse Silver Knights come to Baltimore for an Eastern Divisional matchup. Kickoff is at 7:35 p.m. from the Royal Farms Arena. Tickets are on sale now by contacting the Blast office at 410-73-BLAST or through TicketMaster.com.

