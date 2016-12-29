Blast Defeat Syracuse 6-3

The Baltimore Blast traveled to Syracuse on Thursday night for the first matchup of the season against the Silver Knights. In a back and forth game the Blast came out victorious 6-3.

The Silver Knights recorded the first goal of the game when Kenardo Forbes found the back of the net at the 1:12 mark. Seconds later the Blast would answer when Jamie Thomas recorded his second goal of the season assisted by Sofiane Tergou. Before the end of the quarter the Silver Knights would regain the lead when Antonio Manfut recorded a goal off an assist from Kenardo Forbes. At the end of the first the Silver Knights led 2-1.

In the second quarter both teams focused on strong defensive play and controlling possession. The Blast would tie the game when Vini Dantas assisted Juan Pereira for his 4th goal of the season. With :49 seconds left in the half Joey Tavernese would score for the Silver Knights. Adriano Dos Santos recorded 2 blocks in the half and William Vanzela recorded 8 saves in net for the Blast. Going into the locker room the Blast trailed 3-2.

Baltimore would score the only goal of the third quarter to tie the game at 3. The Blast leader in points, Tony Donatelli, recorded his 9th goal of the season off an assist from Adriano Dos Santos.

At the 10:41 mark of the final quarter the Blast would break the tie and gain their first lead of the game. Adriano Dos Santos was able to gather a rebound and find the back of the net for his first goal of the season. In the final two minutes the Blast offense would score back to back goals after Syracuse brought on the 6th attacker. Jonatas Melo recorded his 6th goal of the season and Tony Donatelli recorded his second goal of the night to seal the Blast victory. At the final buzzer the Blast defeated the Silver Knights 6-3.

The Blast were led by Tony Donatelli who recorded 2 goals on the night bringing his season total to 10. Adriano Dos Santos added a goal, an assist, and 4 blocks while Vini Dantas added 2 assists. Blast goalkeeper, William Vanzela, recorded 11 saves in the victory.

The Blast will be back in action tomorrow, December 30th, when they travel to Harrisburg to take on the Heat in an eastern divisional matchup. Kickoff is at 7:35 p.m. EST.

