News Release

Blast Defeat Silver Knights 7-6

Led by Donatelli's 3 points, and 2 goals from Dos Santos and Dantas

The Baltimore Blast improve to 2-0 at home, and 2-0 on the season after a 7-6 victory against the Syracuse Silver Knights. The Blast were led by Adriano Dos Santos and Vini Dantas, who recorded 2 goals each, and Tony Donatelli who finished with 3 assists.

It was a defensive battle in the first half, with both goalkeepers making some key saves to keep the score low. Syracuse scored the first two goals of the half behind a Liam Callahan score with 8:55 of the 1st quarter. Nick Perera put the Silver Knights up 2-0 in the 2nd quarter but the Blast would answer. Goals by Jonatas Melo and Vini Dantas allowed the Blast to tie the game up at the half. Dantas and Juan Pereira continued their hot start to the season, each recording a point in the first half. Blast goalkeeper William Vanzela finished with 3 saves in the half and Silver Knights goalie Andrew Coughlin recorded 8 saves.

The second half got off to a quick start, with 3 goals scored in the first 3 minutes of play. In what was a back-and-forth quarter, the Blast took a 5-4 lead in to the 4th quarter behind goals from Vini Dantas, Adriano Dos Santos, and Lucas Roque. Syracuse had goals from Joey Tavernese and Kenardo Forbes. The Blast would add to the lead on a goal by Andrew Hoxie to take a 6-4 lead. Syracuse made it interesting with 2 goals with the 6th attacker on the field, but Dos Santos' second goal of the game with 1:03 left proved to be the game winner. Perera scored his second goal of the game and Bo Jelovac added a goal in the 4th quarter, but it was not enough to complete the comeback attempt.

The Blast were led by 12 saves from goalkeeper William Vanzela. Syracuse goalkeeper Andrew Coughlin recorded 12 saves in the game as well. Baltimore had 5 multi-point scorers, led by Donatelli with 3 points.

Baltimore will travel to Florida on November 18th for a matchup with the Tropics at 7:35 pm EST. The game can be streamed online at masl.tv. The Blast will return home on December 1st to play the Ontario Fury. Tickets can be found at ticketmaster.com.

*MASL Match Report*

Match: Baltimore Blast vs. Syracuse Silver Knights

Date: November 17, 2017

Venue: SECU Arena, Towson, MD

Kickoff: 7:35 p.m. ET

Attendance: 3,521

*Scoring Summary:*

*Goals 1 2 3 4 F*

Baltimore 0 2 3 2 7

Syracuse 1 1 2 2 6

ABOUT THE MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

The Major Arena Soccer League represents the highest level of professional arena soccer in the world. The MASL features teams across North America, with teams playing coast-to-coast in the United States and Mexico. The MASL is currently incorporated as a 501(c)6 not for profit corporation formed to promote the business and sport of arena soccer.

Blast Defeat Silver Knights 7-6

Led by Donatelli's 3 points, and 2 goals from Dos Santos and Dantas

The Baltimore Blast improve to 2-0 at home, and 2-0 on the season after a 7-6 victory against the Syracuse Silver Knights. The Blast were led by Adriano Dos Santos and Vini Dantas, who recorded 2 goals each, and Tony Donatelli who finished with 3 assists.

It was a defensive battle in the first half, with both goalkeepers making some key saves to keep the score low. Syracuse scored the first two goals of the half behind a Liam Callahan score with 8:55 of the 1st quarter. Nick Perera put the Silver Knights up 2-0 in the 2nd quarter but the Blast would answer. Goals by Jonatas Melo and Vini Dantas allowed the Blast to tie the game up at the half. Dantas and Juan Pereira continued their hot start to the season, each recording a point in the first half. Blast goalkeeper William Vanzela finished with 3 saves in the half and Silver Knights goalie Andrew Coughlin recorded 8 saves.

The second half got off to a quick start, with 3 goals scored in the first 3 minutes of play. In what was a back-and-forth quarter, the Blast took a 5-4 lead in to the 4th quarter behind goals from Vini Dantas, Adriano Dos Santos, and Lucas Roque. Syracuse had goals from Joey Tavernese and Kenardo Forbes. The Blast would add to the lead on a goal by Andrew Hoxie to take a 6-4 lead. Syracuse made it interesting with 2 goals with the 6th attacker on the field, but Dos Santos' second goal of the game with 1:03 left proved to be the game winner. Perera scored his second goal of the game and Bo Jelovac added a goal in the 4th quarter, but it was not enough to complete the comeback attempt.

The Blast were led by 12 saves from goalkeeper William Vanzela. Syracuse goalkeeper Andrew Coughlin recorded 12 saves in the game as well. Baltimore had 5 multi-point scorers, led by Donatelli with 3 points.

Baltimore will travel to Florida on November 18th for a matchup with the Tropics at 7:35 pm EST. The game can be streamed online at masl.tv. The Blast will return home on December 1st to play the Ontario Fury. Tickets can be found at ticketmaster.com.

MASL Match Report

Match: Baltimore Blast vs. Syracuse Silver Knights

Date: November 17, 2017

Venue: SECU Arena, Towson, MD

Kickoff: 7:35 p.m. ET

Attendance: 3,521

Scoring Summary:

A0 1 2 3 4 F

Baltimore 0 2 3 2 7

Syracuse 1 1 2 2 6

