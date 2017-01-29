Blast Defeat Ambush 10-1

January 29, 2017 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) - Baltimore Blast News Release





The Baltimore Blast hosted the St. Louis Ambush on Sunday evening. In the first matchup of the season between the teams the Blast were victorious 10-1.

The first goal of the game was scored by the Ambush when Richard Schmermund found the back of the net. The Blast would answer seconds later with a goal from Vini Dantas assisted by Jamie Thomas. At the 11:54 mark Dantas would score again to give the Blast their first lead of the game. This was Dantas' 14th goal of the season and was assisted by Juan Pereira. At the end of the first the Blast led 2-1.

In the second quarter the Blast offense was able to strike for three goals. At the 2:25 mark Josh Hughes recorded a goal of an assist from Pat Healey. Andrew Hoxie recorded his 9th goal of the season of an assist from Adriano Dos Santos and before the end of the half Lucas Roque recorded his 3rd goal of the season of an assist from Tony Donatelli. This was Donatelli's team leading 15th assist and at the half the Blast led 5-1.

Vini Dantas started off the second half by completing the hat trick with his third goal at the 4:27 mark. The goal was assisted by Pat Healey for his second assist of the game. The scoring continued when Adriano Dos Santos found the back of the net of an assist from Josh Hughes to push the Blast lead to 7-1. Before the end of the quarter Adriano Dos Santos would score again of an assist from Lucas Roque on a Blast power play.

The Blast continued to control the game through the fourth quarter. Jonatas Melo recorded his 9th goal of the season at the 3:35 mark and Andrew Hoxie got the assist. Jereme Raley recorded his fourth goal of the season of an assist from Juan Periera to seal the victory. At the final buzzer the Blast defeated the Ambush 10-1.

The Blast were led by Vini Dantas who recorded 3 goals on the night and Adriano Dos Santos who recored 2 goals and an assist. The Blast had 10 players record a point in the victory.

The Blast will return home on Saturday, February 4th for a matchup against the Milwaukee Wave. Kickoff is at 7:05 p.m. from the Royal Farms Arena. Tickets are on sale now by contacting the Blast office at 410-73-BLAST or through TicketMaster.com.

