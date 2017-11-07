BLAST ANNOUNCE TWO PLAYERS SIGNINGS

News Release

Baltimore, MD- Baltimore Blast President and General Manager, Kevin Healey, announced today that the team has re-signed defenders Nelson Santana and Jamie Thomas. The Baltimore Blast season kicks off Friday, November 10th when the Blast host the Cedar Rapids Rampage at 7:35 p.m. at SECU Arena.

Nelson Santana is entering his second season with the Blast. Santana appeared in 19 games for the Blast last year recording 7 points on 4 goals and 3 assists while also having 11 blocks on the year. Santana also has experience in the MASL playing for the Ontario Fury and Syracuse Silver Knights.

Jamie Thomas is also entering his second season with the Blast. Thomas appeared in 17 games for the Blast last year recording 2 goals, 3 assists, and 10 blocks.

Blast head coach, Danny Kelly, said, " We're excited to have 2 players return who helped us get to and win a championship last season. Defender Nelson Santana played his best during our championship run in the playoffs, and gives us that much needed veteran leadership on and off the field. Defender/Midfielder Jamie Thomas took to the indoor game quickly is his first season and made vital contributions with his speed and versatility during the course of the season. I'm expecting him to have a greater impact in games as he enters into his second year with us."

Blast season tickets, five-game mini plans, and individual tickets are on sale now through the Blast office. Single game tickets are also available through TicketMaster outlets by calling 410-547-SEAT or purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com.

