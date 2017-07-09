Blankenhorn Sends Kernels to Walk-Off Win

News Release

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA - Travis Blankenhorn's walk-off double with two outs in the ninth inning lifted the Cedar Rapids Kernels to a 6-5 win Saturday against the Peoria Chiefs in front of 4,372 fans at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Kernels secured a 2-0 lead in this four-game series and clinched a season series victory by reaching a 9-3 advantage in this 17-game season series.

Two-out offense from Joe Cronin and Blankenhorn was the difference in Saturday's 6-5 win. Cronin ripped a single up the middle to extend the inning. He stole second base on a called strike that Blankenhorn behind in the count, 1-2. On the next pitch, Blankenhorn crushed a double to the right-field wall that won the game.

Peoria (10-7, 40-46) held an early 1-0 lead during the first inning. Kramer Robertson hit a leadoff double for his first professional hit. He advanced to third base on a groundout and was driven in by Dylan Carlson.

The Kernels (9-8, 48-39) rallied in the second inning and took a 4-1 lead. The Kernels loaded the bases with one away in the frame, and Andre Jernigan collected a go-ahead, two-run double that plated Amaurys Minier and Caleb Hamilton. Gorge Munoz followed with a two-run single and brought in Trey Cabbage and Jernigan.

By the sixth inning, the Chiefs roared back to tie the game at 4-4. Vince Jackson opened the fourth with a solo home run. Stefan Trosclair scored later in the inning after an error. Peoria evened the score in the sixth when a force out off the bat of Mick Fennell allowed Jackson to come home.

Back-to-back triples pushed Cedar Rapids ahead in the bottom of the seventh. Munoz tripled to lead off the inning, and Aaron Whitefield produced a triple of his own to drive in Munoz and give the Kernels a 5-4 lead.

Danny Hudzina kept Peoria alive by tying the contest, 5-5, in the top of the ninth. He launched a solo home run with one out in the inning, but the tie would be broken in the bottom of the ninth by Blankenhorn's game-winning double.

Hector Lujan (3-0) was charged for a blown save but also picked up a victory Saturday. Lujan allowed one run over two innings pitched. Dewin Perez (1-3) pitched in the ninth inning and gave up the walk-off double in a losing decision.

Game three of the four-game series is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. Sunday. Kernels left-hander Anthony Marzi (1-0, 0.00) and Chiefs right-hander Juan Perez (2-1, 2.38) are the probable pitchers. Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will have the call on 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM and also online at www.kmryradio.com, www.kernels.com, and MiLB.TV.

