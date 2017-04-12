Blandino Hits 3-Run Double in Shutout of Biloxi

News Release

PENSACOLA, Fla., - Pensacola Blue Wahoos second baseman Alex Blandino hit a line drive double to left field with the bases loaded in the fourth inning to score three runs.

It was all the Blue Wahoos needed to win its first game, 3-0, on the road Wednesday against the Biloxi Shuckers at MGM Park in front of 3,708.

Pensacola right fielder Aristides Aquino led off the fourth inning with a walk and moved to second base on a single to left field by left fielder Gabriel Guerrero. Leon Landry then reached on a fielder's choice and Guerrero was out at second base. Blue Wahoos third baseman Taylor Sparks then got the first of his three walks in the game to load the bases.

That's when Blandino, who's working on being more consistent at the plate, hit the first pitch to left and cleared the bases. He was 3-4 on the night with two doubles.

Meanwhile, Tyler Mahle allowed just one hit in seven innings of work, walked two and struck out six. Mahle is now 2-0 on the year with a 0.71 ERA.

In the home opener, Mahle pitched 4.1 perfect innings. Against Biloxi he pitched 5 perfect innings. To start the sixth inning, Mahle walked Angel Ortega and then second baseman Javier Betancourt singled to right field. He then walked Dustin DeMuth to load the bases with no outs.

But Mahle got out of the inning unscathed. He struck out the next two batters and got the third to ground out to first base.

Austin Brice and Jimmy Hegert both pitched one inning of hitless relief and closed out Pensacola's first shutout of the season. Brice walked one, while Hegert struck out the side for his third save of the season. The Blue Wahoos now lead the Southern League with a 2.50 ERA in its six games this season.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are on the road taking on the Biloxi Shuckers and return home on April 17th to take on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A Affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds and a member of the Southern League. Follow the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at BlueWahoos.com, facebook.com/PensacolaBlueWahoos and twitter.com/BlueWahoosBBall.

