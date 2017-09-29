\\"Blades Receive Several Players from AHL Charlotte

News Release

ESTERO, FL - Florida Everblades President & General Manager Craig Brush along with Head Coach Brad Ralph announced Thursday that defenseman Josiah Didier and goaltender Martin Ouellette have been assigned to the team by the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Didier, 24, recorded eight points (2g, 6a) in 39 games played with the AHL's St. John's IceCaps last season. In addition, Didier also logged an assist in his lone appearance with the Brampton Beast (ECHL). The 6-2, 203-pound blueliner has totaled 13 points (2g, 11a) in 100 career AHL appearances split between St. John's and the Hamilton Bulldogs (2014-15). Prior to his professional career, Didier played four seasons at the University of Denver from 2011-2015 compiling 29 points (3g, 26a). The Littleton, Colorado native was originally selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the fourth-round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

Ouellette, 25, has played the past three seasons split between the Reading Royals (ECHL) and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL). The 6-2, 194-pound netminder has amassed a 49-33-5-2 record, with five shutouts, a 2.60 goals-against-average and a .912 save percentage in 92 career ECHL appearances with the Royals. Ouellette has played in 21 career AHL contests posting an 11-5-0 record, with two shutouts, a 2.30 goals-against average and a 0.927 save percentage. The Saint-Hippolyte, Quebec native played four seasons at the University of Maine where he finished with a 28-33-14 record from 2010-2011. Additionally, Ouellette was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the seventh round of 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

Both Didier and Ouellette enter the season under an AHL contract with Charlotte.

In a separate roster move, the Checkers announced Thursday that forward Brett Bulmer was released from his tryout. Bulmer is under an ECHL contract with the Everblades for the 2017-18 season.

