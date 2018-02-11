'Blades Pretty in Pink with 4-1 Win over Allen

February 11, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, FL - The Florida Everblades used four different goals scorers to defeat the Allen Americans 4-1 at Germain Arena Saturday night. The 'Blades now extend their unbeaten streak to five games, and continue to the hold first place in the ECHL with 73 points.

BOX SCORE

After a back-and-forth physical first period, the Blades were able to jump on the board off a shot from Mitchell Heard with 48 seconds remaining in the period. Joe Cox sent Heard a tape-to-tape pass that he wound up and fired past the blocker side of Stephon Williams from the left wing circle.

Joe Cox extended the Blades lead at the 12:44 of the second period with his 16th goal of the season after receiving a home run pass from Stephen MacAulay. Cox streaked in all alone on the Allen net, deked forehand-backhand and finished and with a variation of the Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov's move where he faked the deke and let the puck slide right through the five-hole for the goal.

The Americans answered back quickly while on the power play with a goal on a one-timer from Joel Chouinard at 13:19 that broke Martin Ouellette's shutout streak that extended into last night's game at 93:19, bringing the Americans back within one.Despite the goal from Allen, the Blades entered the second intermission nursing a 2-1 lead.

The Blades added another to their lead courtesy of Matt Berry just 1:38 into the third period as he received a pass from Zack Kamrass in the slot and whipped a shot past Williams to make it a 3-1 game early.

The Americans decided to pull Williams due to an equipment issue with about seven minutes left in the game and replace him with Jeremy Brodeur. Just moments later, Justin Kea beat him on the blocker side after getting a pass on a 2-on-1 break with Matt Berry to put the score at 4-1.

The 'Blades will now tackle a three-game road trip that opens up Friday night at Tulsa. Game time is set for 8:05 p.m. eastern time.

Upcoming Home Games

Friday, February 23, vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m. Kids eat free in the Breakaway Sports Pub with the purchase of an adult entree! All-you-can-eat bottomless popcorn all night long!

Saturday, February 24, vs. Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m. Tailgate party from 5-7 p.m. featuring live music and bounce houses for the kids.

Wednesday, February 28, vs. Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m. $2 Wednesday! Fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs, $2 draft beers and $2 wines all night long in the concourse! College students receive a $5 tickets with valid college ID.

Ticket Information

Purchase Single Game Tickets at the Florida Community Bank Box Office located at Germain Arena, or online via Ticketmaster by CLICKING HERE

2017-18 Ticket Packages are Currently on Sale! Flexible partial plans are available. These packages will best fit your schedule and budget! To view pricing and benefits of all available ticket packages CLICK HERE

SPECIAL OFFER! Purchase a new ticket package for the 2017-18 season and receive a $20 gift card to Ford's Garage!

Discounted Group Tickets: Bring your group of 10 or more to a game at a discounted price! Group tickets are available for all home games. Fundraising opportunities are also available. For more information on group tickets, call 239-948-7825, or stop by the Everblades offices at Germain Arena Monday thru Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 11, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.