'Blades Open Road Trip with 3-1 Loss at Tulsa

February 16, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





TULSA, OK - Adam Pleskach recorded a goal and an assist while Devin Williams stopped all but one of the 29 shots he faced to help lead the Tulsa Oilers (21-22-3-6, 51 pts) to a 3-1 win over the Florida Everblades (34-10-1-4, 73 pts) Friday night at the BOK Center.

Stephen MacAulay opened the nights scoring, giving the 'Blades a 1-0 lead late on in the first period. Forward Joe Cox got the puck to Logan Roe at the point. Blasting the puck towards goal, Roe's shot deflected off of MacAulay's stick and managed to just sneak through the five-hole of Tulsa goaltender Devin Williams.

Garrett Ladd got Tulsa on the board midway through the middle frame, using the power play to full effect, Charlie Sampair managed to win a battle along the boards and quickly got the puck to Ladd. Ladd rifled a rocket of a shot from the slot high past Everblades goaltender Martin Ouellette.

In the third, Tulsa took a 2-1 lead courtesy of a goal from Adam Pleskach. Following a missed check during an odd-man rush, Pleskach moved quickly into the right wing circle. Pleskach looked to go alone, whipping a quick shot past the glove of Martin Ouellette.

The 'Blades would look to get themselves back into the game. However, despite some solid chances throughout the remainder of the final period, Florida could not find a way to beat Tulsa goaltender Devin Williams.

Florida would eventually surrender an empty-net tally to Charlie Sampair, sending the Everblades to an unfortunate 3-1 defeat.

Devin Williams was strong in goal for Tulsa and earns the win after stopping 28 of the 29 shots he faced Martin Ouellette also played extremely well in goal for the Everblades but does suffer the loss after allowing two goals on 29 shots.

The Florida Everblades will once again faceoff against the Tulsa Oilers tomorrow night at the BOK Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Fans can catch the game broadcast on 99.3 ESPN Radio or. Fans can also watch the game online at ECHL.TV

Upcoming Home Games

Friday, February 23, vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m. Kids eat free in the Breakaway Sports Pub with the purchase of an adult entree! All-you-can-eat bottomless popcorn all night long!

Saturday, February 24, vs. Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m. Canadian Night presented by TD Bank. Tailgate party from 5-7 p.m. featuring live music and bounce houses for the kids.

Wednesday, February 28, vs. Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m. $2 Wednesday! Fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs, $2 draft beers and $2 wines all night long in the concourse! College students receive a $5 tickets with valid college ID.

Ticket Information

Purchase Single Game Tickets at the Florida Community Bank Box Office located at Germain Arena, or online via Ticketmaster

2017-18 Ticket Packages are Currently on Sale! Flexible partial plans are available. These packages will best fit your schedule and budget! To view pricing and benefits of all available ticket packages CLICK HERE

SPECIAL OFFER! Purchase a new ticket package for the 2017-18 season and receive a $20 gift card to Ford's Garage!

Discounted Group Tickets: Bring your group of 10 or more to a game at a discounted price! Group tickets are available for all home games. Fundraising opportunities are also available. For more information on group tickets, call 239-948-7825, or stop by the Everblades offices at Germain Arena Monday thru Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 16, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.