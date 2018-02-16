'Blades Open Road Trip with 3-1 Loss at Tulsa
February 16, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
TULSA, OK - Adam Pleskach recorded a goal and an assist while Devin Williams stopped all but one of the 29 shots he faced to help lead the Tulsa Oilers (21-22-3-6, 51 pts) to a 3-1 win over the Florida Everblades (34-10-1-4, 73 pts) Friday night at the BOK Center.
Stephen MacAulay opened the nights scoring, giving the 'Blades a 1-0 lead late on in the first period. Forward Joe Cox got the puck to Logan Roe at the point. Blasting the puck towards goal, Roe's shot deflected off of MacAulay's stick and managed to just sneak through the five-hole of Tulsa goaltender Devin Williams.
Garrett Ladd got Tulsa on the board midway through the middle frame, using the power play to full effect, Charlie Sampair managed to win a battle along the boards and quickly got the puck to Ladd. Ladd rifled a rocket of a shot from the slot high past Everblades goaltender Martin Ouellette.
In the third, Tulsa took a 2-1 lead courtesy of a goal from Adam Pleskach. Following a missed check during an odd-man rush, Pleskach moved quickly into the right wing circle. Pleskach looked to go alone, whipping a quick shot past the glove of Martin Ouellette.
The 'Blades would look to get themselves back into the game. However, despite some solid chances throughout the remainder of the final period, Florida could not find a way to beat Tulsa goaltender Devin Williams.
Florida would eventually surrender an empty-net tally to Charlie Sampair, sending the Everblades to an unfortunate 3-1 defeat.
Devin Williams was strong in goal for Tulsa and earns the win after stopping 28 of the 29 shots he faced Martin Ouellette also played extremely well in goal for the Everblades but does suffer the loss after allowing two goals on 29 shots.
The Florida Everblades will once again faceoff against the Tulsa Oilers tomorrow night at the BOK Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Fans can catch the game broadcast on 99.3 ESPN Radio or. Fans can also watch the game online at ECHL.TV
Upcoming Home Games
Friday, February 23, vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m. Kids eat free in the Breakaway Sports Pub with the purchase of an adult entree! All-you-can-eat bottomless popcorn all night long!
Saturday, February 24, vs. Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m. Canadian Night presented by TD Bank. Tailgate party from 5-7 p.m. featuring live music and bounce houses for the kids.
Wednesday, February 28, vs. Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m. $2 Wednesday! Fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs, $2 draft beers and $2 wines all night long in the concourse! College students receive a $5 tickets with valid college ID.
Ticket Information
Purchase Single Game Tickets at the Florida Community Bank Box Office located at Germain Arena, or online via Ticketmaster
2017-18 Ticket Packages are Currently on Sale! Flexible partial plans are available. These packages will best fit your schedule and budget! To view pricing and benefits of all available ticket packages CLICK HERE
SPECIAL OFFER! Purchase a new ticket package for the 2017-18 season and receive a $20 gift card to Ford's Garage!
Discounted Group Tickets: Bring your group of 10 or more to a game at a discounted price! Group tickets are available for all home games. Fundraising opportunities are also available. For more information on group tickets, call 239-948-7825, or stop by the Everblades offices at Germain Arena Monday thru Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Tulsa Oilers vs. the Florida Everblades
(TeeJay Crawford Photography)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from February 16, 2018
- Eagles Suffer Season's First Shutout in 3-0 Loss at Idaho - Colorado Eagles
- Mallards' Special Teams Silence Wings - Kalamazoo Wings
- Cuddemi Scores Twice in Win over Rush - Wichita Thunder
- Mallards Drop Kalamazoo 6-3 - Quad City Mallards
- Wichita Takes Game One - Rapid City Rush
- Tulsa Takes Down Florida to Snap Skid - Tulsa Oilers
- Mavericks Drop Sixth Straight, 4-2 - Kansas City Mavericks
- 'Blades Open Road Trip with 3-1 Loss at Tulsa - Florida Everblades
- 11 Stingrays Pick up Points in 5-2 Win over IceMen - South Carolina Stingrays
- Manchester Tops Atlanta 5-2 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Cincinnati Drops Season Finale with Reading - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Thunder Fall 5-1 to Beast - Adirondack Thunder
- Dupont Tallies Twice as Admirals Top Swamp Rabbits 3-1 - Norfolk Admirals
- Monarchs Skate Past Gladiators, 5-2 - Manchester Monarchs
- Most-Lopsided Win in Royals History, 8-0, over Cincinnati - Reading Royals
- Swamp Rabbits Effort Sunk by Admirals - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Worcester Needs No Sunscreen After 4-1 Win over Solar Bears - Worcester Railers HC
- Komets Escape with Last Minute Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Lichtenwald Scores First ECHL Goal in Loss to Stingrays - Jacksonville IceMen
- Nailers Sign Bryan Arneson & Ryan Marcuz - Wheeling Nailers
- ECHL Transactions - February 16 - ECHL
- Tiffels, Wydo Head to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Wheeling Nailers
- Nailers, Cyclones Game Saturday Postponed; Friday's Game Will be Played - Wheeling Nailers
- Mallards Game Day - Quad City Mallards
- Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Worcester Railers - Orlando Solar Bears
- Alex Wideman Returns to Fuel Roster - Indy Fuel
- Cyclones Game Notes: vs. Reading - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Search Committee Formed to Select Next ECHL Commissioner - Reading Royals
- Spencer Watson Recalled by Ontario - Manchester Monarchs
- Gameday Report: Mavericks vs. Fuel - Kansas City Mavericks
- Nailers vs. Komets Game Day Snap Shot, February 16 - Wheeling Nailers
- Capitals Prospect Carlson Reassigned to Kansas City - Kansas City Mavericks
- Northern Road Trip Pits Swamp Rabbits against Admirals - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Gameday - Adirondack (28-19-2-2) at Brampton (18-22-5-3) - Adirondack Thunder
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule, February 16 - Manchester Monarchs
- Game Day: Swamp Rabbits Make First Trip to Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- College Fair Night Tonight - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- IceMen and Stingrays Face off in South Carolina - Jacksonville IceMen
- Huge 3-In-3 Weekend Starts Friday vs. Cincinnati - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Make Trade with Colorado, Add 3 Forwards - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Complete Seven-Game Road Stretch Friday, Saturday - Utah Grizzlies
- Solar Bears Double up Railers 4-2 - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.