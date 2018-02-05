'Blades Let Lead Hop Away in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Greenville

ESTERO, -- Goaltender Ty Rimmer made 50 saves, while Garrett Clemment scored twice in a 14-second span to guide the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to a 4-3 shootout win over the Florida Everblades Friday night at Germain Arena.

Greenville was able to get on the board first on a nice zone entry at 7:59 into the first period. Joe Basaraba snuck in behind the "Blades defense and received a pass in the slot from Evan Jasper at the top of the zone, before Basaraba made a quick move to his backhand and elevated the puck over Martin Ouellette for the tally.

The "Blades answered at 13:15 off a rebound of a Justin Kea shot that deflected off the pads of Ty Rimmer. The puck hopped to the stick of John McCarron who quickly wound up a slap shot and fired it right through Rimmer's five-hole to tie the game 1-1.

The "Blades started off the second period strong and were able to outshoot the Swamp Rabbits 15-0 through the first the ten minutes of the period. The Swamp Rabbits didn't register their first shot of the period until 10:26 of the period while on the power play. Despite the Blades controlling possession for almost the entirety of the period, and outshooting the Swamp Rabbits 21-4. The score remained tied at 1-1 at the second break.

Justin Kea gave Florida its first lead of the game early in the third as a shot came off the stick of Tyler Ganly and went to the stick of Matt Berry. Berry scooped up the rebound and managed to thread the needle and connect with Kea on the backside for the one-timer goal.

The Blades extended their lead at 14:57 with a beauty of a goal from Matt Berry, who broke into the zone and blew past a Swamp Rabbits player and slickly cut into the slot. Berry then toe dragged before firing a wrister by Rimmer to make it a 3-1 game.

The Swamp Rabbits answered quickly with a goal just nine seconds later on a breakaway goal off the stick of Garrett Clemment who was playing in his Greenville debut. Clemment wasted little time scoring his second of the night, as just 14 seconds later picked up a rebound off a Caleb Herbert shot and lifted it into the net to tie the game at three.

With the third period ending tied 3-3, the game headed to overtime to decide the winner. The overtime period was back and forth, but despite the "Blades firing on all cylinders and finishing with 52 shots on net throughout the game, Rimmer was able to bail out the Swamp Rabbits and send the game to the shootout.

The shootout went five rounds with the lone Florida goal coming from John McCarron. Caleb Herbert scored in the first round on a quick backhand move and Shane Walsh ended it in the fifth round with a shot the just barely trickled across the goal line, ending the game with the Swamp Rabbits taking a 4-3 win.

Rimmer was stellar earning the win making 50 saves in the contest. Ouellette takes the loss allowing three goals on 29 shots faced.

The two teams will meet again tomorrow at Germain Arena with a 7:00 p.m. start time. Saturday's game will be broadcast on 99.3 FM ESPN Radio.

