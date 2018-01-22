\\"Blades Comeback Bid Falls Short in 5-3 Loss to Orlando

January 22, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades
News Release
ORLANDO, FL - J.J. Piccinich scored two goals and added two assists to help** () lead the rival Orlando Solar Bears (18-17-5-1, 42 pts) to a 5-3 victory over the Florida Everblades (29-7-1-2, 61 pts) Sunday afternoon at the Amway Center. Following the result, the Everblades now have a 12 points to six lead in the battle for the Wawa Sunshine Cup.
Chris LeBlanc gave Orlando an early 1-0 lead as he capitalized on a second chance opportunity out in front of the Florida net. Following an initial shot from Mike Monfredo that clanged off the cross bar, the rebound took the puck into the slot. LeBlanc wristed his shot past a diving Martin Ouellette and into the net.
Brett Bulmer got the 'Blades on the board and made it a 1-1 game. Bulmer got the puck just outside of the left wing circle and took advantage of a screened Mackenzie Skapski to bury his shot into the back of the net. Once again using a rebound to their advantage, Orlando took a 2-1 lead just over a minute into the second period. Circling the 'Blades net, Orlando saw their first two shots be stopped in amazing fashion by Callum Booth. Unfortunately for Booth, the constant pressure from the Solar Bears would pay off as Hunter Fejes buried the third chance opportunity.
J.J. Piccinich would double the Solar Bears lead midway through the middle frame as he converted on a power play opportunity. Joe Perry made a great backhanded pass, sending the puck from circle to circle where it was picked up by Piccinich who squeezed his shot between Booth and the short side post for the goal. J.J. Piccinich put Orlando up 4-1 with less than five-minutes remaining in the second period. Max Novak found Piccinich alone behind the 'Blades defense. Snapping a quick wrist shot, Piccinich sent his shot past the glove of Callum Booth.
John McCarron added a power play marker with just seven-seconds to go in the middle frame to cut Orlando lead to 4-2. With time winding down in the period, Matt Mackenzie fired a shot from the point that deflected off an Orlando player. McCarron backhanded his chance past the now out of position goaltender. The 'Blades cut the Orlando lead in half as John McCarron scored his second of the game to make it 4-3. Stephen MacAulay made a highlight reel no-look pass that sent the puck to the front of the crease. McCarron made a nice deke move before burying his shot into the net.
Desperate for the tying marker,the 'Blades threw everything they could muster at Orlando in the closing minutes. Unfortunately, the comeback would fall short as Joe Perry scored an empty net goal with three-seconds to remaining in the contest to clinch a 5-3 victory for Orlando.
Mackenzie Skapski was spectacular in goal for the Solar Bears and earns the win after stopping 36 of the 39 shots he faced. Callum Booth suffers the loss in goal for the Everblades, allowing four goals on 19 shots.
Upcoming Home Games:
Friday, February 2, vs. Greenville, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday February 3, vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board
Images from this story
|
'Blades Comeback Bid Falls Short in 5-3 Loss to Orlando
|
'Blades
ECHL Stories from January 22, 2018
- Thunder Weekly - Wichita Thunder
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
- Cyclones Outlast Mallards in Overtime 6-5 - Quad City Mallards
- LEAVEN'S PAIR NOT ENOUGH FOR SWEEP - Rapid City Rush
- OILERS TOP EAGLES THANKS TO FOUR-GOAL SECOND PERIOD - Tulsa Oilers
- Monarchs Melt IceMen, 10-4 - Manchester Monarchs
- Piccinich Helps Guide Solar Bears to 5-3 Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Recap: POTENT POWER PLAY HELPS WINGS SMOTHER FUEL. - Kalamazoo Wings
- SLOW START DOOMS FUEL IN LOSS TO WINGS - Indy Fuel
- Sunday Not Fun for Railers in 4-2 Home Loss - Worcester Railers HC
- Corrin's Three-Point Night Leads Beast to Win over Royals - Brampton Beast
- Wheeling Sweeps Weekend in Worcester - Wheeling Nailers
- Beast Silence Royals with Three in the Second, 5-2 - Reading Royals
- 'Blades Comeback Bid Falls Short in 5-3 Loss to Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Orlando Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule, January 23 - Manchester Monarchs
- Royals Have Unique Promotion to Finish Weekend vs. Beast - Reading Royals
- Rush Blast Utah on "Rush Fights Cancer Night" - Rapid City Rush
- CRANE HELPS SOLAR BEARS SECURE POINT IN OT LOSS. - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Ends Home Skid with Win vs. Eagles - Wichita Thunder
- Fuel Win Third in a Row; Defeat Cincinnati 3-2. - Indy Fuel
- Mallards Rally Late, Stun Wings in Shootout. - Quad City Mallards
- Oilers' Comeback Too Little, Too Late on Pink Night. - Tulsa Oilers
- Winning Streak Comes to An End in 3-1 Loss at Wichita. - Colorado Eagles
- Game Recap: WINGS FALL VICTIM TO FURIOUS MALLARDS' COMEBACK. - Kalamazoo Wings
- MacAulay's Overtime GoalNets Florida a 3-2 Win over Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Besse Plays OT Hero as Ads Top Rays 3-2 - Norfolk Admirals
- 5,611 Fans at DCU Center Watch Railers Fall 5-2 to Nailers. - Worcester Railers HC
- Royals Outlast Beast in Shootout. - Brampton Beast
- Muse Stars with Career-High 47 Saves in Come-From-Behind Shootout. - Reading Royals
- Gardiner's Hat Trick Helps Nailers Ground Railers - Wheeling Nailers
- Monarchs Frozen by IceMen, 4-2 - Manchester Monarchs
- Nailers Loan Garrett Meurs to Manitoba Moose - Wheeling Nailers
- Weekend Home Stand with Stingrays Wraps Up - Norfolk Admirals
- Royals Look to Harness the Force of Their Fans on Star Wars Night - Reading Royals
- Sivak's Hat Trick Wins It in Overtime - Rapid City Rush
- Game Recap: Wings Explode for Eight Goals, Cruise Past Mallards - Kalamazoo Wings
- Fuel Begin Weekend with 6-3 Win over Allen - Indy Fuel
- WINGS ROLL PAST MALLARDS - Quad City Mallards
- Late Tie-Breaking Goal Vaults Steelheads to Victory over Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Admirals Storm Back in Last Minute, Fall in OT 3-2 - Norfolk Admirals
- Monarchs Wheel Past Nailers, 3-2 - Manchester Monarchs
- Railers Open Eleven Game Homestand with 5-3 Loss to IceMen - Worcester Railers HC
- Fucale and Todd Lead Beast to Big Win Over Adirondack - Brampton Beast
- Monarchs Maneuver Past Nailers, 3-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Nailers Receive Four from AHL Penguins - Wheeling Nailers
- Nailers at Monarchs Game Day Snap Shot - Wheeling Nailers
- Brandon Anselmini Reassigned to Fuel - Indy Fuel
- Mallards Acquire Defenseman Armstrong - Quad City Mallards