\\"Blades Bolster Blue Line with the Addition of Gus Young

September 29, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades
News Release
ESTERO, FL - Florida Everblades President & General Manager Craig Brush along with Head Coach Brad Ralph announced Friday that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Gus Young for the 2017-18 season.
Young, 26, joins the 'Blades after logging four points in 29 AHL appearances split with the San Antonio Rampage and Chicago Wolves last season. In addition, the 6-2, 200-pound blueliner also registered three points (1g, 2a) in 13 games played with the Missouri Mavericks (ECHL).
From 2014-2016, Young accumulated 31 points (8g, 23a) in 132 AHL contests split between the Worcester Sharks and San Jose Barracuda.
Prior to his professional career, Young played four seasons at Yale University compiling 40 points (12g, 28a) in 110 collegiate games from 2010-2014. The Dedham, Massachusetts native was originally selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the seventh-round of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.
Young becomes the 12th player to agree to terms with the Everblades for the 2017-18 season. Young is currently participating in the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL) training camp.
