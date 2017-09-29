\\"Blades Add NHL Experiencewith the Addition of Brett Bulmer

News Release

ESTERO, FL - Florida Everblades President & General Manager Craig Brush along with Head Coach Brad Ralph announced Thursday that the team has agreed to terms with forward Brett Bulmer for the 2017-18 season.

Bulmer, 25, joins the Everblades after splitting last season overseas with Ingolstadt ERC (DEL) and Ilves Tampere (SM-liliga) totaling five points in 30 games played.

Bulmer was a second-round draft selection of the Minnesota Wild in 2010, and remained in the Wild's system from 2011-2016. The 6-4, 212-pound winger logged three assists in 17 NHL games played with the Wild during this stretch. Bulmer also has totaled 55 points (23g, 32a) with 245 penalty minutes in 203 American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Iowa Wild and Houston Aeros.

From 2009-2012, the Prince George, British Columbia native played three seasons with the WHL's Kelowna Rockets registering 151 points (65g, 86a).

