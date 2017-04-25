Blackhawks Relieve Dent of Coaching Duties

News Release

Chicago, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks announced today the team has relieved Ted Dent, Head Coach of the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, of his duties.

"The Chicago Blackhawks thank Ted for all of his contributions throughout his tenure with the organization," Chicago Blackhawks Senior Vice President and General Manager Stan Bowman said. "He played a major role in helping a number of players reach the NHL level with the Chicago Blackhawks, many of whom became Stanley Cup champions. We wish Ted and his family the best."

Dent posted a 221-179-33-21 record in six seasons as Head Coach of the IceHogs. Prior to being named head coach before the 2011-12 season, Dent spent the previous five seasons as an assistant coach with the IceHogs (2007-11) and Chicago's previous AHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals (2006-07).

