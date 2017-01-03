Blackhawks Recall Abbott

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that they recalled forward Spencer Abbott from the Rockford IceHogs.

Abbott, 28, leads the IceHogs with eight goals and shares the team lead in both points (21) and power-play goals (3). The forward produced multi-point efforts during each of his last two appearances with Rockford, and was riding a team season-high tying four-game point streak (4g, 2a) prior to today's recall to Chicago.

The Hamilton, Ontario, native has posted 169 points (57g, 112a) in 217 career AHL games between the Toronto Marlies (2011-15) and IceHogs (2015, 2016-17). He spent the 2015-16 season in the Swedish Hockey League with the Froluna Indians, totaling 35 points (14g, 21a) in 42 games, and has skated in one NHL game with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 5, 2013.

Prior to making his pro debut, Abbott excelled at the collegiate level with 146 points (54g, 92a) in 152 games with the University of Maine from 2008-12. The winger led all NCAA skaters in both points (62) and assists (41) during his senior season in 2011-12, and finished as a finalist for the 2011-12 Hobey Baker Award, which is presented annually to the best player in collegiate hockey.

