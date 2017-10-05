Blackhawks Make Roster Moves

News Release

Chicago, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that they have assigned forwards Tomas Jurco (TAW-muhs YUHR-koh) and Alex DeBrincat (duh-BREEN-kut), defenseman Gustav Forsling and goaltender J.F. Berube (beh-ROO-bay) to the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs.

The IceHogs played their final preseason game on Friday and open the 2017-18 season in Cleveland on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 6 p.m. Rockford returns home to the BMO Harris Bank Center for its Home Opener on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m. For tickets, click here.

