Blackhawks Make Roster Moves

October 5, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs
News Release
Chicago, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that they have assigned forwards Tomas Jurco (TAW-muhs YUHR-koh) and Alex DeBrincat (duh-BREEN-kut), defenseman Gustav Forsling and goaltender J.F. Berube (beh-ROO-bay) to the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs.
The IceHogs played their final preseason game on Friday and open the 2017-18 season in Cleveland on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 6 p.m. Rockford returns home to the BMO Harris Bank Center for its Home Opener on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m. For tickets, click here.
Single Game Tickets On Sale Now: The Rockford IceHogs return to action at the BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m. Single game tickets for the 2017-18 season are on sale now and can be purchased through IceHogs.com, by calling (815) 968-5222, or at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office. Single-game ticket prices start at $9 and range to $29.
