Blackhawks Assign Three Players to Rockford

News Release

ROCKFORD, Ill -- The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that they have assigned forwards David Kampf (KAMPF) and Laurent (LOHR-aw) Dauphin (DOH-phehn) and defenseman Erik Gustafsson to the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs.

Kampf, 22, posted 15g-16a-31pts in 52 games with Chomutov Pirati of the Czech Hockey League last season. He finished fourth among team skaters in points during the regular season before tallying 3g-7a-10pts in 15 postseason games. The Jirkov, Czech native has totaled 47 points (25g, 22a) in 141 career games in the Czech league over the last two seasons.

Dauphin, 22, has split each of the last two campaigns between the AHL and NHL levels and combined for 53 points (29g, 24a) in 108 AHL games and four points (3g, 1a) in 32 NHL contests. The forward made his NHL debut with Arizona Coyotes during the 2015-16 season and potted his first career NHL goal on Jan. 4, 2016 at Vancouver.

Gustafsson, 25, registered a team-high 25 assists for the Rockford IceHogs and finished tied for the club lead among blueliners with 30 points in 68 games with Rockford during the 2016-17 regular season. He also led the team with 185 shots and ranked second with 14 power-play points (1G, 13A). The Nynashamn, Sweden, native has posted 41 points (8G, 33A) in 95 regular-season games with the IceHogs over the past two seasons, making an impact with the club in 2015-16 with 3g-8a-11pts in 27 games in Rockford before joining the Chicago roster.

