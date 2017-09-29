Blackhawks Assign Three Players to Rockford

September 29, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs
News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill -- The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that they have assigned forwards David Kampf (KAMPF) and Laurent (LOHR-aw) Dauphin (DOH-phehn) and defenseman Erik Gustafsson to the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs.
Kampf, 22, posted 15g-16a-31pts in 52 games with Chomutov Pirati of the Czech Hockey League last season. He finished fourth among team skaters in points during the regular season before tallying 3g-7a-10pts in 15 postseason games. The Jirkov, Czech native has totaled 47 points (25g, 22a) in 141 career games in the Czech league over the last two seasons.
Dauphin, 22, has split each of the last two campaigns between the AHL and NHL levels and combined for 53 points (29g, 24a) in 108 AHL games and four points (3g, 1a) in 32 NHL contests. The forward made his NHL debut with Arizona Coyotes during the 2015-16 season and potted his first career NHL goal on Jan. 4, 2016 at Vancouver.
Gustafsson, 25, registered a team-high 25 assists for the Rockford IceHogs and finished tied for the club lead among blueliners with 30 points in 68 games with Rockford during the 2016-17 regular season. He also led the team with 185 shots and ranked second with 14 power-play points (1G, 13A). The Nynashamn, Sweden, native has posted 41 points (8G, 33A) in 95 regular-season games with the IceHogs over the past two seasons, making an impact with the club in 2015-16 with 3g-8a-11pts in 27 games in Rockford before joining the Chicago roster.
Single Game Tickets On Sale Now: The Rockford IceHogs return to action at the BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m. Single game tickets for the 2017-18 season are on sale now and can be purchased through IceHogs.com, by calling (815) 968-5222, or at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office. Single-game ticket prices start at $9 and range to $29.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2017
- Coyotes Reduce Training Camp Roster by Two Players - Tucson Roadrunners
- AHL Live Early-Bird Pricing Now Available for 2017-18 Season - AHL
- San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Blackhawks Assign Three Players to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Rangers Assign Matt Puempel to Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Stanley Cup Comes to Northeast Pennsylvania on October 25 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Reign and Roadrunners Meet in Preseason - Ontario Reign
- Amerks Preseason Game Saturday against Toronto to be Live Streamed - Rochester Americans
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Alexander Volkov to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- IceHogs Release Seven from Training Camp Roster - Rockford IceHogs
- Blackhawks Assign Delia - Rockford IceHogs
- Luff and Maillet Shine in Preseason Shootout Victory over Gulls On - Ontario Reign
- San Diego 3 at Ontario 4 (Shootout) - San Diego Gulls
- Bridgeport Sound Tigers 2, Wolf Pack 0 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Binghamton Devils Training Camp Roster Released - Binghamton Senators
- Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Utica Comets to Host 2018 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Turning - Utica Comets
- Syracuse Crunch and Dunkin' Donuts Continue Munchkins Hosting - Syracuse Crunch
- Iowa Announces Roster Additions and Cuts - Iowa Wild
- Manitoba Moose Moose Reduce Roster - Manitoba Moose