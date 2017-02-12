Blackhawks Assign Four to Rockford

Chicago, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that they have reassigned defenseman Gustav Forsling and forwards Vinnie Hinostroza, Tanner Kero and Nick Schmaltz to the Rockford IceHogs.

Forsling, 20, has recorded two goals and three assists in 35 games with the Blackhawks during the 2016-17 season. He recorded his first career National Hockey League marker on Nov. 13 vs. Montreal, and posted his first AHL goal on Jan. 22 at San Antonio. He has 1g-4a-5pts in 11 games with Rockford.

Hinostroza, 22, led Rockford with 51 points last season and was also the first IceHogs rookie to knock home 50 points in a single season. He appeared in seven NHL games with Chicago last season before starting the current campaign with the Blackhawks. The Bartlett, Ill. native is second among Chicago rookies with 14 points (6G-8A) and has three multi-point outings during the 2016-17 campaign. He has 18g-35a-53pts in 71 games in his IceHogs career.

Kero, 24, started the season with the IceHogs and notched 7g-13a-20pts in 28 games at the AHL level prior to his recall to Chicago and his 20 points place him fifth overall with Rockford. He has eight points (4G-4A) in 21 games since his recall to Chicago on Dec. 22. Last season, Kero became the first IceHogs rookie to post 20 goals in a single season, and has 32g-32a-64pts in 94 games with Rockford since joining the team at the end of the 2014-15 campaign.

Schmaltz, 20, has four goals and five assists in 37 games with Chicago during his rookie season. He netted his first career NHL goal Oct. 15 against Nashville. Schmaltz made his IceHogs debut on Dec. 7 against the San Antonio Rampage, scoring twice in the contest. A first-round pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Schmaltz notched his first professional game-winning tally on Dec. 17 as the IceHogs collected a 4-2 win over the Manitoba Moose. Schmaltz leads all active skaters on the IceHogs with an 18.8 shooting percentage.

Next Home Game: Sunday, Feb. 12 vs. Milwaukee Admirals at 4 p.m. The IceHogs continue their homestand when they host the Admirals for the seventh meeting between the two teams. Sunday is Pucks and Paws night and the first 1,500 fans will receive a Plush Otis Dog, courtesy of Riverside Dental. It is also Skate with the Hogs and following the contest fans can skate with the players on the BMO Harris Bank Center ice.

