Blackhawks Assign Delia

News Release

ROCKFORD, Ill. -- The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that they have assigned goaltender Collin Delia to the Rockford IceHogs.

Delia, 23, was named a Hockey East Third Team All-Star after ranking 14th in the nation with a 2.15 goals against average and ninth with a .927 save percentage, while notching a career-high nine wins during the 2016-17 season with Merrimack College. Additionally, he was awarded the Hockey East Goaltender of the Month for January after totaling three victories and allowing seven goals in five starts.

The Rancho Cucamonga, California, native played in 56 games for the Warriors over three seasons (2014-17), registering four shutouts, a 2.60 GAA and a .907 SV%. Prior to his time with Merrimack, Delia played two seasons (2012-14) with the Amarillo Bulls of the North American Hockey League. He posted a 33-9-2 record and 10 shutouts over those two seasons. He has participated in the Blackhawks Prospects Camp each of the last two seasons.

Season Tickets for 2017-18 on Sale Now: Don't miss a moment of the action by reserving your seats for the IceHogs 19th season of professional hockey and 11th as the top AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. Opening night is Oct. 14 and ticket packages begin as low as $105 for a seven-game mini pack. Please contact us at (815) 847-6399 or visit icehogs.com to claim your spots for this upcoming season.

