Blackham Named Relief Pitcher of the Month

CHARLESTON, SC - Columbia reliever Matt Blackham was named the South Atlantic League-BC© Relief Pitcher of the Month for July, SAL President Eric Krupa announced. The Overland Park, Kansas, native did not allow an earned run in 15.0 innings in the month and struck out 23 batters. Blackham allowed just six hits and two walks in his eight appearances.

"Matt has been one of our most consistent pitchers coming out of the bullpen," Fireflies manager Jose Leger said. "He has absolutely dominated hitters this month. He brings so much hard work and determination to the table."

The 24-year-old earned a win on July 13 at home against Greensboro (2 IP, 4 K) and tallied two holds (July 20 and 28). Blackham has been arguably the most reliable reliever for Columbia.

The Mets farm hand has the highest strikeout per nine innings pitched ratio (13.2) in the South Atlantic League. This season, Blackham has struck out 66 hitters in just 45 innings and is 4-2 with a 1.80 ERA (28 games).

Blackham was selected by the Mets out of Middle Tennessee State University in the 29th round of the 2014 MLB First-Year Player Draft. The right-hander missed the entire 2016 season with an injury but has bounced back tremendously this year.

The South Atlantic League-BC© Relief Pitcher of the Month award is sponsored by BC© Powder, the "Preferred Pain Reliever of the South Atlantic League." The award is given to the most outstanding relief pitcher in the league for the prior month.

