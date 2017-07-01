News Release

Black Bears Blast Scrappers 7-1

Black Bears Use Big Innings to Down Scrappers

GRANVILLE, WV - The West Virginia Black Bears defeated the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 7-1. Friday night's win gives the Black Bears the edge in the season series against Mahoning Valley with three wins and two losses.

The Black Bears had a big offensive inning in the bottom of the second that was started off by a single to centerfield by Tristan Gray. Jose Barraza reached on an error by Scrappers' pitcher Francisco Perez, scoring Gray to put the Black Bears ahead 1-0. Lucas Tancas ripped an RBI triple to centerfield in the next at bat. Nick King grounded out to short, scoring Tancas to give the Black Bears a 3-1 lead at the end of the second inning.

West Virginia capped off another big inning in the fifth inning. With the bases loaded, Raul Siri slapped a double to left field clearing the bases, to give the Black Bears a 6-1 lead. The Black Bears had the bases loaded again in the fifth and got a run across when Mahoning Valley pitcher Domingo Jimenez to walk in the final run, making the score 7-1.

The Black Bears pitching staff only allowed five hits and three runs. Four Black Bear pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts and didn't issue a walk all game. Blake Weiman moved to (1-0) on the season.

The Black Bears will begin a three-game series at home against the Williamsport Crosscutters on July 1 at Monongalia County Ballpark; first pitch is at 7:05 pm.

-WVBB-

