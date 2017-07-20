BKLYN Tops Yankees

News Release

Brooklyn, NY - The Brooklyn Cyclones got back on the winning track on Tuesday night, defeating the Staten Island Yankees, 2-1. BKLYN opened the scoring in the first after two singles by Matt Winaker and Reed Gamache. An inside fastball to Jose Miguel Medina got by the catcher and the runners moved up. Medina's subsequent sacrifice fly gave the Cyclones the lead.

In the second, SI tied it up thanks to a RBI triple by Leonardo Molina to left center.

In the fifth, Brooklyn mounted a two-out really thanks to Winaker and Gamache. After Winaker walked, Gamache ripped a double to center field and brought the runner home.

An inning later, the first three Cyclones reached base as Walter Rasquin scored on a Carlos Sanchez double.

Jose Carlos Medina thrived on the mound. In six innings, he allowed just one run and six baserunners. The lefty also struck out five and lowered his season ERA to 2.41. His success came from keeping the top of lineup off base. The top of the order went 0-8 with a walk against Medina.

"(Medina) is the guy who keeps us in the game every time. He knows how to pitch, It's good to have his first win today," Alfonzo said.

Tony Dibrell entered the game in the seventh and ran into some trouble. After conceding a walk and a double, He was able to escape with only one run coming home. Dibrell settled down in the eighth, striking out two batters and preserving the lead.

Connor O'Neil came in to attempt the save and allowed a booming double to start the inning. A bunt moved the runner to third. He got Cody Brown to strike out on a half-swing, for the second out. Cesar Diaz ended the game with a groundout to second.

"The bullpen is important," Alfonzo said. "You continue to pitch the way we are, its going to be great."

Matt Winaker had a stellar night. He went 2-3 with a BB and was a stalwart at firstbase. The former PAC-12 Defensive POTY made two diving stops, neutralizing Yankee rallies. Not to be outdone, Gamache also contributed three hits and an RBI. Another positive for the Cyclones: Zero errors.

"I like the way (Winker) played tonight," Cyclone manager Edgardo Alfonzo said. "He should be playing with confidence. Do the right thing and the results will be positive."

For the first time this season, Brooklyn has gone three consecutive games without making an error. The win gives Brooklyn its eighth of the season. And now they are only 12 games behind the first-place Yankees in the McNamara division.

BKLYN has the chance to win the series tomorrow night, something it hasn't done since June 23 against the Vermont Lake Monsters.

