BKLYN Rally Comes up Short

News Release

BURLINGTON, VT -- June 23, 2017 -- The Brooklyn Cyclones winning streak came to an end Friday night at the hands of the Vermont Lake Monsters. After winning the first two games of the series, the Cyclones failed to complete the sweep, losing 5-4.

Starter Darwin Ramos struggled in his first outing of the year. He gave up five runs, four hits and walked three before leaving the game in the fourth. The Lake Monsters opened the scoring in the bottom of the first, as Roger Gonzalez's triple gave Vermont a quick 2-0 lead.

In the fifth inning, Vermont tacked on a couple more after a throwing error by Reed Gamache. In a sloppy series for both sides, the Cyclones committed three more errors in the game. However, the next half inning, the Cyclones got on the board as Walter Rasquin and Leon Byrd each tallied a RBI.

The bullpen delivered a strong performance anchored by Nicolas Debora, who threw scoreless innings and struck out for. Kurtis Horne also recorded two outs.

In the top of the ninth, the Cyclones made things interesting. The first three batters, Gamache, Jose Miguel Medina, and Jose Maria each singled and brought the game within two. Ian Strom's sacrifice fly gave the Cyclones another run.

With two outs and a runner on first, the red-hot Jeremy Wolf pinch-hit, but struck out to end the game. Even though the Cyclones outhit the Lake Monsters eight to five, Vermont escaped with the win.

Up next, the Cyclones return home tomorrow for a three-game weekend set against the Hudson Valley Renegades.

