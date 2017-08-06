BKLYN Falls to Lowell

News Release

Brooklyn, NY - August 5, 2017 - On a night where the Cyclones celebrated the "Show About Nothing," with their 4th Annual Salute to Seinfeld Night, the team fell to the Lowell Spinners by the score of 3-2 in front of a standing-room-only crowd of 7,604.

Colin Holderman made the start for Brooklyn and was strong through his first 2.0 innings before running into trouble in the third. The righthander allowed a one-out double to Yomar Valentin who would later score on an two-out single off the bat of Frankie Rios. The Spinners shortstop stole second and moved up to third on a wild pitch before coming home on a fielding error from Cyclones 3B Carl Stajduhar that made it 2-0 Lowell.

But after trading zeroes in the fourth inning Brooklyn tied things up in the bottom of the fifth. Cecilio Aybar got things started with a leadoff double and advanced to third on a Walter Rasquin single that put runners on the corners with nobody out. With Leon Byrd batting, the Cyclones pulled off a double steal with Aybar sliding home to slice the Brooklyn deficit to 2-1. After Rasquin advanced to third on a fly out, he came rumbling home with the tying run courtesy of wild pitch from Enmanuel DeJesus that even things at 2-2.

But Lowell struck back quickly, as Juan Barriento led off the top of the sixth with a double and one batter later came home on an RBI single from Zach Sterry that gave the Spinners a 3-2 advantage. Trent Johnson (2-4) was tagged with the loss for Brooklyn after allowing one run, earned, on three hits over his 5.0 innings of relief. The righthander walked three and struck out a pair.

Brooklyn had a chance to draw even in the eighth, getting Quinn Brodey into scoring position with one out in the frame, but Stajduhar and Scott Manea each struck out to end the inning and kept the Cyclones behind.

Lukas Young tossed 3.1 scoreless frames for Lowell to close out the win and collect his first save of the season.

The Cyclones will look to rebound on Sunday afternoon for Super Hero Day presented by Marvel. Game time is 4:00 PM with gates opening at 2:30 PMfor Sunday Funday with fans invited to have a pre-game catch on the field.

