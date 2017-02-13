Bjorkstrand Strikes in Setback to Barracuda

San Jose, CA - The Ontario Reign (24-11-8-0) fell to the San Jose Barracuda (27-11-1-3) 4-1 at SAP Center Sunday evening. Forward Patrick Bjorkstrand netted the lone goal for the Reign.

The Barracuda opened the scoring at 7:47 of the first period when defenseman Dan Kelly rifled a shot through a screen in front of Reign netminder Jack Campbell (L, 26 saves on 29 shots) from the left-wing point. The Reign responded with multiple scoring chances and cashed in as forward Patrick Bjorkstrand deflected in a T.J. Hensick drive at 16:30. Defenseman Kurtis MacDermid added the second assist.

In the second period, the Barracuda dominated the offense, peppering Campbell with 11 chances and took a 2-1 lead at 13:43 as forward Nikolay Goldobin grabbed his 12th tally of the season. The Reign were held without a shot until the 18:55 mark.

Forward Nikita Jevpalovs gave the Barracuda a two-goal advantage early in the third period tucking in a bounce off the back boards at 3:24. The Reign retaliated with 11 chances on Barracuda goalie Troy Grosenick (W, 23 saves on 24 shots) including a pair of power-play opportunities, but fell short. Forward Barclay Goodrow sealed the victory for the Barracuda with an empty-net marker at 18:17. The Reign finished the contest 0-for-3 on the power play while the Barracuda went 0-for-4.

