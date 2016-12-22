Bisons to Host 'Hot Stove Prospect Showcase,' January 14th

The Buffalo Bisons today announced that they will host a special Hot Stove Prospect Showcase on Saturday, January 14 at the Adam's Mark Hotel (11:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.) featuring several of the top prospects in the Toronto Blue Jays organization.

The event will feature a dozen or more of the Blue Jays' top prospects (names to be announced prior to the event) meeting Bisons fans and signing autographs in the Adam's Mark Hotel's grand ballroom. Along with several 'autograph stations,' there will also be an interview station where the players will take questions from Bisons fans.

The Hot Stove Prospect Showcase will also feature several activities for kids, including 'Speed of Pitch,' a coloring station as well as fun carnival games. There will also be a special Mascot Photo Station, where one lucky fan will win a special 'Celery Prize Pack' for telling the beloved mascot racer why they love Celery and what it means to them.

There will be a special sale on all Bisons Merchandise on site as well as complimentary Coca-Cola soft drinks and popcorn for all fans. Special door prizes will also be awarded.

Doors to the event will open at 11:00 a.m. with the prospects available for autographs starting at 11:30 a.m. More event details are too be announced.

Admission Admission to the Hot Stove Prospect Showcase is just a $10 donation to the Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundation (at the door) and the first 500 in attendance will receive a special Bisons/Blue Jays autograph card and a FREE Opening Day ticket to the Bisons game against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on April 6, 2017. There will also be FREE parking at the Adam's Mark Hotel (while spaces last) and concessions will be available for purchase.

