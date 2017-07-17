Bisons Swept by RailRiders with Shutout Loss

News Release

The Bisons lost their final matchup of a four-game home stand with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 5-0, on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Field. The RailRiders piled on a trio of runs in the first three innings to cruise to the victory.

Bringing in one run in each of the first three innings, the RailRiders got on the board after Tyler Wade batted a ground-rule double to right field. Rob Refsnyder brought the shortstop home with a sac fly to left field. With two on base an inning later, Mason Williams grounded into a double play to score Jake Cave . Finally, Miguel Andujar gave Scranton another run by way of sac fly when he popped a pitch to center field, plating Wade from second.

The RailRiders added two insurance runs later in the sixth and ninth frames. Eddy Rodriguez brought Jonathan Diaz home after drilling a pitch to left field for his seventh double of the season. Refsnyder sent a pitch deep to right field in the final inning for a solo home run.

Buffalo only had four players obtain a hit in the scoreless affair. Dwight Smith Jr., Roemon Fields, and Rowdy Tellez batted in singles in the first, third, and ninth innings respectively and Jon Berti hit a double to left field in the fifth.

Brett Oberholtzer serviced the mound to begin the game for the Bisons. The southpaw worked for 5.2 innings, giving up all four RailRiders runs and 10 hits. Murphy Smith came in for 2.1 innings of scoreless relief. Chris Smith closed the game out, allowing the final run.

The Herd will now spend the next seven days on the road beginning with a 7:05 p.m. matchup against Columbus on Monday. Chris Rowley (1-2, 3.57 ERA) will be on the mound for the Herd and Ryan Merritt (7-5, 3.36 ERA) is projected to start for the Clippers.

BISONS NOTES: This is the thirteenth shutout loss for the Herd this season, the most in the international league...Buffalo has now lost 33 of the last 40 contests...Fields has batted a hit in 17 of the last 24 games, going .308 in that span.

