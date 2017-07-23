Bisons\\" Offense Downs Bats

News Release

LOUISVILLE, KY-The Louisville Bats (40-58) fell victim to an offensive outburst by the Buffalo Bison (41-58), dropping game two of the four-game series by a score of 13-2 Friday evening at Louisville Slugger Field.

Buffalo obtained the early lead with four straight Bison hitters reaching with two outs in the top of the first inning. A three-run bomb from Jason Leblebijian that cleared the wall in left center capped their four-run opening frame.

After consecutive singles from Zach Vincej and Sebastian Elizalde, a fielding error plated Vincej to cut the deficit to three runs. Elizalde would be stranded at third to end the inning with Louisville trailing, 3-1.

Bats' starting left-hander Amir Garrett failed to record an out in the second inning surrendering hits to the first four batters of the frame. A leadoff triple followed by three-straight singles saw Garrett's day come to an end after allowing seven hits and seven runs, six of which were earned.

Three runs came around to score for the Bison in the second inning to extend their lead to 7-1. Right-handers Lisalverto Bonilla and Austin Brice both worked two innings of relief surrendering one hit apiece. Both would hold Buffalo scoreless between the second and fifth innings.

Five-consecutive singles to lead off the sixth inning pushed the Bison's to double-digit runs with the first three batters crossing home plate. Louisville added their second run of the game in the bottom half when an Alex Blandino double scored Jesse Winker from first base.

Leading 10-2, the Bison continued their offensive outburst in the top of the seventh. Two of the first three batters via a walk followed by four-consecutive singles resulting in a three-run seventh inning for Buffalo to increase their lead to 11 runs, 13-2.

Two Louisville hitters managed to reach base in the game's final three innings on a walk and a hit by pitch, but the Bats failed to cut the deficit dropping the contest, 13-2. Garret fell to 1-2 taking the loss, while the Buffalo starting lefty Brett Oberholtzer picked up the win moving to 2-7 after seven innings of work.

Offensively, Blandino increased his current hit streak to seven games with his RBI-double in the sixth. Winker was 1-for-2 at the plate but also reached on a walk and was hit by a pitch. Vincej was the only Louisville hitter to record multiple hits going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles.

Saturday's third game of the series is scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Right-hander Rookie Davis (0-0, 4.00 ERA) will see his first action at the Triple-A level since May 19 with his past three outing coming with Double-A Pensacola. Getting the Start for Buffalo will be righty Chris Rowley (2-2, 2.83 ERA).

