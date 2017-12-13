Bisons Manager Bobby Meacham to Return to Herd in 2018

News Release

The Toronto Blue Jays announced that BOBBY MEACHAM will return as manager of the Buffalo Bisons for the 2018 season. Meacham, who became he the 20th manager in the team's modern era last year, led the Bisons to a 65-76 record in 2017.

Meacham also played 94 games for the 1989 Bisons and is one of only two people to both play for and manage the team in the modern era (Torey Lovullo). Meacham's coaching staff for the 2018 season will be announced later this offseason.

Meacham is entering the 28th season of his coaching career with 11 years of experience as a minor league manager. The Bisons finished last season in fifth place in the International League North division with a winning record at Coca-Cola Field (36-35). During the season, several Bisons players earned their first Major League promotions, including OF Dwight Smith Jr., OF Ian Parmley, C Mike Ohlman, RHP Chris Rowley, RHP Luis Santos and LHP Tim Mayza.

Meacham joined the Blue Jays organization in 2013 and led Single-A Dunedin (63-68) to a first-half championship. He has spent the last three years as manager of Double-A New Hampshire, guiding the Fisher Cats to a 69-73 record last season. In 2015, Meacham received the Bobby Mattick Award for excellence in player development within the Blue Jays organization. Meacham also managed at the Triple-A level in 1995, as he led Pittsburgh's Calgary Cannons (Pacific Coast League) in the first year after the Pirates' affiliation with the Bisons. He also managed at Eugene (1992), Carolina (1994) and Rancho Cucamonga (2002-2004) for a career managerial record of 630-702 (.473).

Meacham's coaching career also includes six years at the Major League level serving as a third base coach for Florida (2006) and the New Yankees (2008) and first base coach for San Diego (2007) and Houston (2010-2012).

Before making the transition to coaching/managing, Meacham spent parts of six seasons in the Major Leagues (1983-88) with the New York Yankees, primarily as a shortstop. In 457 career Major League games, he compiled a .236 career average with 58 doubles, eight home runs, 114 RBI and 58 stolen bases. Meacham spent the 1985 season as the Yankees everyday shortstop, appearing in 156 games while stealing a career-high 25. Originally selected in the first round of the 1981 June draft by the St. Louis Cardinals, Meacham spent the second-to-last season of his playing career in Buffalo, hitting .218 with 25 RBI in 94 games for the 1989 Bisons.

