Bisons Lose on Walk-Off to Chiefs

News Release

Entering the ninth down by one, Roemon Fields led off the inning with a single up the middle to represent the tying run. Fields then stole second and was granted third base by the umpire after obstruction was called on the Chiefs shortstop. With the tying run 90-feet away, Christian Lopes stayed hot driving in the run on a sacrifice fly to knot the game at five.

With a tie game in the bottom of the ninth, Chiefs third baseman Irving Falu blasted a ball to deep right, clearing the wall and winning the game for Syracuse 7-5 with the walk-off homer

The Herd maintained a 5-2 lead heading into the eighth inning. A walk and a single put two runners on for the Chiefs. Emmanuel Burriss doubled to left scoring both runs. After cutting the Bisons lead to just one, Adrian Sanchez doubled over Jason Leblebijian 's head in left to deliver the tying run in the eighth for Syracuse.

The Bisons were finally able to get their offense started early. After leadoff man Lopes was hit by a pitch, Ian Parmley reached first on a fielder's choice. The next batter Leblebijian singled to left putting runners on first and third. Rowdy Tellez was able to hit a fly ball deep enough to center to score Parmley on the sacrifice fly and bring in the first run of the game for the 1-0 lead in the first.

Lopes got the third inning going with a double to the left-center gap. Elmore then reached on a bunt single giving the Bisons runners on the corners. Leblebijian delivered the RBI when he grounded into a double play. With two outs Tellez went opposite-field with a solo homerun, his fifth on the season, for the 3-0 Bisons lead.

After the Chiefs tallied two runs of their own in the third, Mike Ohlman doubled over the head of the left fielder to leadoff the sixth. With a runner in scoring position, Gregorio Petit traded places and hit a double down the first base line scoring Ohlman. Shane Opitz hit a ground out to second, moving Petit to third. In the ensuing at bat, Roemon Fields hit a ball down the left field line out of the reach of Joey Butler and raced into third with the RBI triple and a 5-2 Bisons lead.

