Bisons Grab Second Straight over Scranton

News Release

The Bisons won their final matchup of the season with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday night, 4-2, when Jake Elmore continued his hot streak and batted in a pair of runs.

Both of Elmore's runs came in crucial moments for the Herd. Immediately after Rowdy Tellez plated Christian Lopes for the opening run with a groundout, Elmore stretched Buffalo's early lead to a two run advantage with a grounder to centerfield to bring home Jon Berti from third. With the game knotted up at two runs apiece, Elmore gave the Herd the final edge for the win with the bases loaded in the third frame. Hitting a sac fly to center field, the Bisons leftfielder plated Christian Lopes for a 3-2 lead.

Jon Berti tallied the final Herd run of the ninth in the fourth. Mike Ohlman and Jason Leblebijian both made it on base through a double and a walk, followed by a line drive single to right field from Berti to plate Ohlman.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had only two runs on the night, both coming off of a home run from Jake Cave . The homer also scored Aaron Hicks and was Cave's thirteenth of the year.

Nick Tepesch (W, 2-3) gave the Bisons five innings of work to start the game. The righty allowed the only two runs and four hits before calling it a day. Tim Mayza and Murphy Smith came in afterwards with a scoreless inning of relief. Jeff Beliveaus went for 1.1 innings and Leonel Campos (S, 6) closed out the game, each giving up a single hit.

With the win, Buffalo claims the series against Scranton 2-1. The Bisons will head home to Coca-Cola field for a 7:05 p.m. matchup with Lehigh Valley. Lucas Harrell (0-1, 2.05 ERA) will be on the mound for Buffalo and Tom Eshelman (7-2, 2.14 ERA) is projected to start for the IronPigs.

BISONS NOTES: The Bisons' two straight wins over the RailRiders is the most consecutive wins since winning the first five matchups against Scranton in April...Jon Berti now has hits in 14 of 17 games after his 3-5 performance in this game. He's currently batting 18-67 in that span.

