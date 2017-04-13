Bisons Game Notes

News Release

Buffalo Bisons (5-1, +1.0) vs. Rochester Red Wings (4-2, -1.0)

Thursday, April 13, 2017 (1:05 p.m.) - Coca-Cola Field, Buffalo, NY

RHP Jarrett Grube (1-0, 3.60) vs. RHP Jose Berrios (1-0, 0.00)

RADIO : ESPN 1520 AM, Bisons Baseball Network | ONLINE: bisons.com, TuneIn Radio app | TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Game - The first installment of Thruway Cup baseball concludes between the Buffalo Bisons and Rochester Red Wings this afternoon. After wins on Monday and Wednesday, the Herd can win the series and the weather shortened homestand. Buffalo's first road trip of the season opens Friday night with a three game series at Scranton/WB. Following Monday's day off, Buffalo begins a six game homestand with Norfolk (BAL) and Columbus (CLE), April 18-23.

That was yesterday - Buffalo's pitching staff combined to punch out 15 Red Wing hitters and rebound from their first loss of the season with a 5-2 win Wednesday afternoon. Shane Opitz cracked a 2-run single in the sixth to build a 4-0 lead while Ian Parmley and Christian Lopes had two hits. LHP Matt Dermody fanned all five in relief, logging his first Triple-A win.

We know that guy, Ty - UTL Ty Kelly has been activated. Kelly played 38G with the Bisons in 2015, hitting .264 with a homer and 12RBI with 14BB to only 10K. Monday the Blue Jays announced they claimed Kelly from the Mets and optioned him to Buffalo.

Century Club - To date, the Bisons only have more than 100 wins in Buffalo against two current IL clubs, Indianapolis (107) and Louisville (138), dating back to 1985. The next victory over Rochester at Coca-Cola Field will be the 100th over the close rival downtown.

Off and running - The Herd is enjoying early success winning 5-of-6 games. In 2001, the Bisons started 6-0 with each victory posted at home. Recent hot starts include: 2001 12-2 start and 15-6 finish to April; 2007 the team bolted out 7-1; 2013 the Herd won 13 of the first 17 games, and went 15-5 in April.

Early Power Pitching - The Bisons pitching staff combined for 15 strikeouts Wednesday in the win over Rochester. The total is the most since fanning 16 PawSox hitters in the 2016 season opener, where starter Drew Hutchison sat down nine (5IP, 1R, 1H, 2BB, 9K) in the team's 2-0 loss.

Relive the ballpark's 1988 opener - Friday, we're firing up the time machine back to 1988. Relive the excitement of one of the most memorable games in Buffalo sports history on April 14 with the rebroadcast and live-tweeting of the first ever game played at Pilot Field, a 1-0 win over the Denver Zephyrs. The broadcast beings at 2:30 on ESPN 1520.

Recent Roster Action - Thursday UTL Ty Kelly has been activated and UTL Shane Opitz has been transferred to Extended Spring.

-

