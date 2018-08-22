Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (6:00 p.m.)

Buffalo Bisons (58-65, 4th (-15.5), North) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (65-59, 2nd (-9.0), North)

Wednesday, August 22nd, 2018 (6:00 p.m.) - Coca-Cola Field

Game 1 Resumption: RHP Taylor Guerrieri (1-2, 5.40) vs. RHP George Kontos (1-0, 1.69)

Game 2: LHP Matt Tracy (1-1, 2.06) vs. RHP Chance Adams (3-5, 4.98)

Today's Game

This evening, the Bisons and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will complete the opening game of their series that was suspended in the bottom of the 9th inning tied 1-1. The middle game of the series will follow, played to nine innings. Buffalo will finish their final homestand with a four-game series against Pawtucket Red Sox. Buffalo will face their Thruway Cup rivals in their final road trip of the season, first in Rochester followed by their season-ending series in Syracuse Labor Day weekend.

Last Game: BUF 1, S/W-B 1 - SUSP/9

Inclement weather forced the suspension of last night's game in the bottom of the ninth inning. INF Gunnar Heidt will return to second base with DH Darnell Sweeney at the plate facing a 1-0 count. A wild pitch by RHP George Kontos moved Heidt into scoring position before the tarp was placed on the field. The game also started after a 1:48 rain delay.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre(5-7)

The Bisons and RailRiders are meeting for the final time in the 2018 season. Last time these two teams met, Buffalo won two of three. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre currently holds the season series lead, having won seven of the twelve games played. INF Tim Lopes has dominated the RailRiders pitching staff this season, batting .325 (13-40) with a home run and 4RBI.

Today's Game 2 Starter: LHP Matt Tracy

LHP Matt Tracy will take the mound following the completion of game one. It will be Tracy's ninth start for the Herd and tenth appearance overall since joining the team in July. The lefty is 0-1 in two previous starts against the RailRiders this season, including his first start on July 4 (5.0IP, 1H, 0R/ER, 1BB, 3SO). His lone loss in 2018 came against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on August 4 in which he gave up nine hits and three runs, two earned, in five innings.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. collected three hits before the rain came and stopped Tuesday night's game. Guerrero Jr. has now hit safely in four straight games while increasing his home batting average to .457 (16-35). His eighth inning double tied the game 1-1, scoring OF Dwight Smith Jr.

Gunnar Heidt

INF Gunnar Heidt is 2-4 in the suspended contest. Heidt has a pair of lead-off hits, including in the bottom of the ninth. He represents the winning run in scoring position at second base.

Walk-off wins

The Herd has four walk-off wins in 2018, the last coming 10 days ago against Toledo, 5-4. Buffalo has also won four times this year when trailing in the seventh inning or later. The largest margin erased late was three runs against the RailRiders on August 5.

Jose Fernandez

LHP Jose Fernandez extended his scoreless streak to ten games shutting the door in the Bisons 4-2 win over Gwinnett Sunday. His ten game scoreless streak spans 13.0IP and dates back to July 22nd. The lefty has been nothing short of dominant in this stretch recording 15 strikeouts and allowing only three hits in his 13 innings of work.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (57-69) used early run support on Tuesday to defeat the Baltimore Orioles 8-2 to take the first two games of their series. RHP Sam Gaviglio recorded his third win of the season in his start that lasted seven innings. OF Billy McKinney was 2-3 at the plate, including his first career MLB home run. The two teams conclude their three-game series today (12:37 p.m.). The Blue Jays will welcome the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday for a three-game series.

