Bisons Fall to Chiefs After Walk-Off Single, 6-5

News Release

The Bisons dropped their third straight game, 6-5, to Syracuse on Saturday night at NBT Bank Stadium after a walk-off single from the Chiefs' Alejandro De Aza .

Syracuse's game-winner came with the bases loaded and the with things tied up at five runs during the bottom of the ninth. With the bases loaded, De Aza was ahead 2-0 in the count and batted a walk-off single to the gap in right field and seal the victory for the home team.

The Chiefs had to pull off a comeback for a shot at the win when they were down 5-3 in the sixth. In their half of the frame, an Adrian Sanchez sac bunt brought Emmanuel Burris to third base and Brandon Snyder grounded out towards Bisons second baseman Jason Leblebijian to score Burris. Clint Robinson brought Stevenson home an at bat later with a left field bloop single.

Syracuse hit four consecutive singles in the second inning to grab two runs and the first lead of the day. The Chiefs managed to stretch their advantage to three runs after Sanchez walked, scoring Stevenson from second.

Raffy Lopez was the big performer of the night for Buffalo. With the Bisons trailing 3-0, Lopez batted his first homer of the evening in the third inning with Christian Lopes and Jon Berti on base after a single and walk respectively. Behind on a 1-2 count three innings later, the catcher hit his ninth home run of the season to give the Herd a 4-3 edge.

Jarrod Saltalamacchia rounded out Herd scoring with a sac fly towards De Aza in right field to score Jason Leblebijian in the sixth inning.

Brett Oberholtzer had a less than optimal start for the Bisons, giving up the first three runs of the evening with one inning to his name on the mound. Chris Rowley came in relief for the Herd to pitch for 4.2 inniings allowing two runs and delivering four strikeouts in that time.

Murphy Smith pitched a perfect 2.1 innings once the Herd reached the stretch, fanning three batters. John Stilson closed the game out for Buffalo, allowing the final run and two hits in the process.

Buffalo closes out their four game series with Syracuse on Sunday with a 1:05 p.m. matchup. T.J. House (6-6, 3.70 ERA) will work the mound for Buffalo and A.J. Cole (3-2, 5.68 ERA) will start for the Chiefs.

