Bishop\\"s Blast and Neidert\\"s Gem Secure 3-0 Win

News Release

Visalia, CA. - Nick Neidert led the Modesto Nuts to a 3-0 win and their second straight shutout of the Visalia Rawhide on Thursday night at Recreation Park.

With the win, the Nuts (49-36; 10-5) earned a victory in the three-game series and have seven shutouts this year which is tied for first in the league.

Neidert (W, 8-3) tossed seven shutout innings against the Rawhide (41-44; 5-10) and had to work around just two baserunners reaching second. Of the four hits he surrendered, three were singles as Neidert walked one and struck out six.

Braden Bishop 's leadoff home run against Nick Baker (L, 1-1) turned out to be enough for the Nuts but they found a little insurance in the third. Rayder Ascanio led the inning off with a double and moved to third on Bishop's infield single. Eric Filia and Luis Liberato followed with RBI singles. Baker worked four innings allowing three runs on six hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

Art Warren (S, 3/3) worked around a leadoff double to secure the Nuts' second straight victory.

The Nuts begin a four-game series with the Visalia Rawhide on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

