Biscuits Win Third Straight 5-2

MONTGOMERY, Ala.- The Biscuits (3-3) won their third consecutive game of the season, 5-2, over the Birmingham Barons (1-5) at Regions Field on Wednesday night behind another terrific outing from Rays top pitching prospect Brent Honeywell (1-1).

The 22-year old right-hander put on another phenomenal display, surrendering just one run on one hit and striking out eight to increase his total to 20 this season.

In the top of the second Granden Goetzman homered for the second time in this year off Birmingham starter Jordan Guerrero to make it a 1-0 game. In the bottom half, the Barons would respond with a homer of their own thanks to a Courtney Hawkins opposite field shot off Honeywell to even the score. Guerrero would go six innings and allow just the one run on two hits with seven strikeouts.

Things remained deadlocked until the eighth when Montgomery would erupt for four runs. Michael Russell would reach base on a walk, followed by Nick Ciuffo on a wild pitch. A sac bunt by Mac James would score Michael Russell and then a throwing error by Connor Walsh (0-1) would score Ciuffo. Braxton Lee would hit two-run double to plate Unroe and pinch-runner Alec Sole to put the game out of reach and give the Biscuits a 5-1 lead after eight. Birmingham would bring across one run in the bottom half of the ninth, but it was not enough as the Biscuits won 5-2.

Hunter Wood will get the start for the Biscuits and Spencer Adams the nod for the Barons in game two that starts Thursday Night at 7:05 PM.

