Biscuits Sweep Doubleheader over Shrimp

News Release

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Biscuits (46-40) won their doubleheader against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (38-48) on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium, winning their first game, 6-4, and taking the second game, 3-0. This improved Montgomery's record to 8-2 against their former South Division Rivals.

Genesis Cabrera (2-1) got the start in game one and delivered a decent performance going six innings, holding the Jumbo Shrimp to two runs through the first five innings, before allowing a two-run blast to Taylor Ard in the sixth. He finished giving up four runs on five hits while walking three and striking out one in his second victory at home this season.

The Jumbo Shrimp would get on the board first with a Chris Diaz RBI-single to center off Cabrera in the second, and then added another when Braxton Lee drove in a run on a groundout to make it 2-0. The southpaw Cabrera retired eight of the next nine hitters he faced to keep the Butter and Blue within striking distance heading into sixth, where Montgomery exploded for six runs, five of which came with two outs.

Joe McCarthy popped up to the shortstop Chris Diaz to record the first out, Grant Kay then got on base with a single before Justin Williams brought him around with a sac fly to left field to make it 2-1. With two outs Montgomery got an RBI-single from Mac James, a two-run triple from Michael Russell, an RBI-double from Riley Unroe, and a RBI-single by Andrew Velazquez that gave Montgomery a 6-2 lead.

Jacksonville threatened in the top of the sixth, bringing across two thanks to a two-run blast from Ard to make it 6-4. Kyle Winkler entered in the seventh to replace Cabrera, who before walking off exchanged a few words with second baseman Yefri Perez that cleared both dugouts and nearly resulted in a skirmish. After each team settled down, Winkler took care of business, retiring the side to secure Montgomery's third straight victory against the Shrimp, 6-4.

In game two, former Jacksonville starter Hunter Atkins dominated in his first outing as a Biscuit, allowing no runs on just two hits while striking out two in a no-decision.

McCarthy brought in the first run early in the first on a RBI-groundout to put the Butter and Blue up, 1-0 early. Atkins faced the minimum in the third and fourth innings, and then in the fourth Biscuits right-fielder Williams launched a two-run blast over the center filed wall to put Montgomery up, 3-0. Their bullpen took care of the rest to secure the win.

Relievers Kyle Bird, Ian Gibaut and closer Winkler each pitched scoreless frames to help secure the team's fourth shutout of the season and just their first at Riverwalk this year.

The Biscuits now head into their nine-game road trip, which begins in Tennessee, on a four-game winning streak, and will look to make it five in a row when Edwin Fierro (3-2) takes the Hill against Adbert Alzolay (0-0) at Smokies Stadium on Sunday night at 5:30 PM CT.

