Biscuits Slip Past Generals

News Release

JACKSON, Ten. - The Biscuits (51-44) capped off their nine-game road trip with a win in the series finale of their five-game set with the Jackson Generals (49-46) on Monday night, defeating their North Division rivals for the 10th time in 15 tries by a score of 8-7 at The Ballpark at Jackson. Montgomery is now 7-2 in games in West Tennessee this season.

Hunter Adkins made his third-consecutive spot start for the club, and got some early offensive support from Joe McCarthy who doubled home Nathan Lukes off Ivan Pineyro to put the Biscuits up 1-0 early. Jamie Westbrook would tie the game with an RBI-single off Adkins, who finished with a no-decision, in the bottom of the first.

The Biscuits would go on to score a run in each of the first four innings thanks to an RBI-single from Lukes in the second, another one from Nick Ciuffo in the third, and a solo homer by McCarthy in the fourth to put Montgomery ahead, 4-1.

Jackson would put up a four-spot in the fifth, however, as a Domingo Leyba RBI-single, followed by a bases-clearing two-out double by Travis Denker on a 3-2 pitch by Kyle Bird handed the Generals their first and only lead of the night at 5-4.

Cade Gotta's two-out RBI-double would tie things up in the sixth, and the left fielder's RBI-single in eighth broke the deadlock at 6-5. Justin Williams' RBI-single in the subsequent at-bat gave the Biscuits some breathing room, and a wild throw into center field by Generals catcher Oscar Hernandez brought Riley Unroe home from third to make it 8-5 in the ninth.

Kyle Winkler would enter the game for Mike Broadway in the ninth, and after allowing a couple of runs, the right-hander finally got Denker to fly out to deep right with runners at the corners to remain a perfect 11-for-11 in save situations this season.

Montgomery will have an off day on Tuesday, but will welcome the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to town for the first time this season on Wednesday when Genesis Cabrera (3-1) takes on Keury Mella (2-7) at 7:05 PM at Riverwalk Stadium.

