Biscuits Rally, Win Fifth-Straight

News Release

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Biscuits overturned an early 2-0 deficit to stun the Birmingham Barons on a ninth-inning passed ball, defeating their North Division rivals for the 11th-straight game, 3-2, on Friday night at Regions Field.

Montgomery sent Yonny Chirinos to the mound for his second start of 2017, and while the young right-hander got off to a rocky start walking four Barons in the first three innings and serving up a two-run single to Nick Bastos in the third, he would eventually settle down, at one point retiring ten in a row. The Venezuelan would finish the night going seven innings and allowing just the two runs on three hits with four strikeouts in another no decision.

Birmingham starter Michael Kopech brought the heat topping 100 mph on at least ten pitches as the Biscuits were held hitless early on. But the 20-year-old righty had control problems of his own surrendering five walks in 3.2 innings, including one with the bases loaded in the fourth to make it a 2-1 game.

In the sixth, Joe McCarthy would send a soft liner into center to score Justin O'Conner to tie the game at two, which would remain the score until the ninth. That's when Birmingham reliever Robinson Leyer's pitch deflected off catcher Fredo Gonzalez' mitt, which allowed Nick Ciuffo to slide home safely with two outs to put the Biscuits on top, 3-2.

The Barons would make things interesting in the ninth against Montgomery closer Kyle Winkler putting a couple runners on before Justin Williams took a walk-off double away from Hunter Jones deep into right-center field to give the Biscuits an impressive fifth win.

The Biscuits will try to match their season-best winning streak of six from 2016 on Saturday when Greg Harris (1-0) does battle with Thaddius Lowry at 6:30 PM.

