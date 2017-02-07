Biscuits Job Fair

February 7, 2017 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release





MONTGOMERY, Ala.- The Montgomery Biscuits will hold their Job Fair Thursday, February 9 from 5:30 to 7:30pm and Saturday, February 11 from 9:00 to noon Riverwalk Stadium.

The Biscuits will interview all applicants who come to the Job Fair. Each applicant must be at least 16 years old and bring two valid forms of ID to apply.

The Biscuits will be hiring to fill game day employee positions in retail, concession, guest services, box office, promotions, waitstaff, and more.

Interested Applicants can view job descriptions and information online at www.biscuitsbaseball.com under the contact tab and job link.

Those interested in attending the Job Fair can enter through the main entrance on Tallapoosa Street, next to the Box Office.

The Montgomery Biscuits, class AA affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays is a Minor League Baseball member of the Southern League. 2016 will be the Biscuit's fourteenth season of operation at Riverwalk Stadium, the centerpiece of Downtown Montgomery, AL located at 200 Coosa Street. The muti-purpose facility hosts all 70 home games in addition to other events through the entire calendar year. For tickets or more information, please call 334-323-2255 or visit the Biscuits online at biscuitsbaseball.com.

