Biscuits Announce SportsRadio 740 as New Flagship Station

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Montgomery Biscuits and Cumulus Radio announced today that SportsRadio 740 AM will be the new home for Montgomery Biscuits baseball for the 2018 season. Chris Adams-Wall will return for his third season as the "Voice of the Biscuits" to call all 140 games, both home and away.

SportsRadio 740 is currently the home to sports programming such as "Sportsline with John and Barry", "The Jox RoundTable", and "The Fallout with Joe Hunk". The station is also the home for the Auburn Tigers, the NFL, March Madness, and the Olympics.

"We are excited to be adding Montgomery's team to Montgomery's Sports Leader", said SportsRadio 740 Program Director, Joe Hunk. "SportsRadio 740 has a special connection with this city and the Biscuits have the exact same connection."

2018 will mark the 15th consecutive season that a Cumulus radio station has broadcast the Montgomery Biscuits, as WLWI NewsRadio 1440 had been the previous flagship station from 2004-2017.

"Cumulus has been a tremendous partner of the Biscuits for 15 years, and we're incredibly excited to broadcast our games on SportsRadio 740", said Biscuits General Manager, Scott Trible. "The programming that Joe and the team are putting together over there is first class, and we know that this relationship will only continue to grow into bigger and better things!"

Fans can begin tuning in to the Biscuits on SportsRadio 740 when they open their season on Thursday, April 5th against the Biloxi Shuckers with an appearance from the Human Cannonball and MAX Fireworks. Individual tickets for the 2018 season will go on sale on Monday, March 5th. Tickets to the highly anticipated 10th MAX Capital City Classic between the University of Alabama and Auburn University are currently on sale at biscuitsbaseball.com.

The Montgomery Biscuits, class AA affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays is a Minor League Baseball member of the Southern League. 2018 will be the Biscuit's fifteenth season of operation at Riverwalk Stadium, the centerpiece of Downtown Montgomery, AL located at 200 Coosa Street. The muti-purpose facility hosts all 70 home games in addition to other events through the entire calendar year. For tickets or more information, please call 334-323-2255 or visit the Biscuits online at biscuitsbaseball.com.

