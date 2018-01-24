Biscuits Announce 2018 Job Fair

News Release

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Montgomery Biscuits will hold their fifteenth annual Job Fair at Riverwalk Stadium, split between two dates on Thursday, February 8 th from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM and on Saturday, February 10 th from 10:00 AM until Noon to fill game-day staff positions for all 70 home games and the MAX Capital City Classic.

Front office staff members will be on site to conduct interviews for applicants in search of positions in numerous areas including retail staff, food service, promotions, ticket operations, janitorial services, wait staff and guest services. Each applicant who attends the Job Fair is guaranteed an interview, provided they have two valid forms of ID upon arrival.

The Biscuits and Riverwalk Stadium have received several accolades over the years including being named among the top stadium experiences in the country by Stadium Journey magazine and Ballpark Digest.

"My favorite part of game days is walking around and spending a few moments talking with our game day staff," said Biscuits Chief Operating Officer Brendon Porter. "They are an incredibly diverse bunch that share a common thread, which is providing first class customer service to Biscuits fans."

Interested applicants can view the positions available at the Job Fair at BiscuitsBaseball.com . Applicants can also print off the application to fill out at home in order to streamline the Job Fair process. The Biscuits employ nearly 200 personnel during all home games through the season.

"It's the overall Riverwalk experience that has fans coming back to make Biscuits games the best atmosphere in the Southern League," said Biscuits General Manager Scott Trible. "Whether it is the suites, the concession stands or in the box office, our Game-Day staff plays a major role in upholding a standard of excellence."

Those interested in attending the Job Fair are asked to enter through the main entrance on Tallapoosa Street. Interview stations will be set up along the concourse inside the stadium. Potential employees must be at least 16-years old to apply and bring two valid forms of ID with them to the interview. Employees are paid hourly on a bi-weekly basis. The Montgomery Biscuits are an EOE.

The Montgomery Biscuits, class AA affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays is a Minor League Baseball member of the Southern League. 2018 will be the Biscuit's fifteenth season of operation at Riverwalk Stadium, the centerpiece of Downtown Montgomery, AL located at 200 Coosa Street. The muti-purpose facility hosts all 70 home games in addition to other events through the entire calendar year. For tickets or more information, please call 334-323-2255 or visit the Biscuits online at biscuitsbaseball.com .

