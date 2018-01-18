Biscuits Announce 2018 Giveaways

News Release

Fans to Receive More Giveaways than Any Previous Season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Montgomery Biscuits continued their four-day schedule of promotional announcements on Thursday by announcing their giveaways for the 2018 season.

The premium giveaways begin on Wednesday, April 18th as the Biscuits will be giving away a "Monty the Biscuit Pillow" presented by WOW! The pillow will be in the shape and form of the team's favorite googly-eyed Biscuit mascot, Monty.

During the "Night of Champions" on Friday, April 27th, ALFA Insurance will be giving away 2,000 upscale, premium Biscuit picture frames to fans of all ages as they enter the gates.

The Biscuits are also planning an exciting premium giveaway courtesy of Auburn University Montgomery recognizing the military aviation history, present, and future of Montgomery with a dual figurine featuring the C-130 aircraft from the 908th Airlift Wing and the newly announced F-35 Lightning II Jet which is set to arrive at the 187th Fighter Wing in 2023. The C-130 figurine will be given away on Saturday, June 2nd and the F-35 figurine will be given away on Wednesday, August 8th. Both figurines will be able to be joined together to create one commemorative keepsake.

Thirsty Thursdays will have a new twist in 2018 as every Thursday night will see the Biscuits giving away premium t-shirts to the first 1,000 fans aged 15 and up. Each shirt given away will be in honor of that night's theme, including:

Mardi Gras - April 19thNASCAR - April 26thNurses Appreciation - May 10thCountry Music/Hank Williams - May 31stFlip Flop and Tank Top - June 21stPatriotic - July 5thAlabama Outdoors - July 19thThe "Alley" - August 9thASU/Tuskegee - August 23rd

Members of the Biscuits new, free "Kids Club" will receive special giveaways throughout the season. In addition to free admission on Sunday games, the first 500 kids aged 12 and under through the gates on Sundays can expect to receive a custom t-shirt on April 8th, a Tampa Bay Rays themed baseball on May 13th, a Biscuits jersey replica on June 24th, a Biscuits backpack on July 29th, a Biscuits poster on July 22nd, and more!

Additional giveaways for 2018 will include a golden Biscuits hat in honor of the new "Golden Biscuits" membership club on April 9th, a bucket hat giveaway on Wednesday, July 18th, a random cash or gift card giveaway during the Biscuits "Dough Fest" on July 31st, and more yet to be announced!

Every day from January 16-19, the Biscuits will be unveiling more and more details about their 2018 promotional calendar. Be sure to follow the Biscuits social media platforms or check biscuitsbaseball.com on Friday at 11:00 AM CST, as the Biscuits will be unveil the full 2018 promotional schedule.

The Montgomery Biscuits, class AA affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays is a Minor League Baseball member of the Southern League. 2018 will be the Biscuit's fifteenth season of operation at Riverwalk Stadium, the centerpiece of Downtown Montgomery, AL located at 200 Coosa Street. The muti-purpose facility hosts all 70 home games in addition to other events through the entire calendar year.

For tickets or more information, please call 334-323-2255 or visit the Biscuits online at biscuitsbaseball.com .

