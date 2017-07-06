Birmingham\\"s Guerrero Bests Generals

News Release

Jackson, Tenn. - Poised for a ninth-inning comeback win, the Jackson Generals fell just short of the mark, dropping a 4-3 contest to Birmingham on Wednesday. The Generals entered the ninth inning trailing by two, and they were able to move the winning run into scoring position before Birmingham killed the rally.

For the second night in a row, the Generals (42-41, 5-8) got multiple-hit efforts from Kevin Cron and Evan Marzilli, but a 2-for-12 mark with runners in scoring position hurt their odds. The Generals' loss to the Barons (31-51, 5-8) is only their fourth in 12 games between the two sides this year.

Down a pair of runs with three outs to go, Generals manager J.R. House inserted Dawel Lugo as a pinch hitter to lead off the ninth inning. Lugo, who had walked only 16 times in his first 78 games, promptly drew a free pass from Birmingham reliever Aaron Bummer (S, 3). Two batters later, Evan Marzilli singled to push Lugo into scoring position with one out. Oscar Hernandez followed with a walk, loading the bases for pinch-hitter Michael Perez. Perez grounded out to first base, scoring Lugo to bring the tying run to third base.

With switch-hitter Victor Reyes batting next, the southpaw Bummer issued an intentional walk to load the bases and face left-handed hitter Kevin Medrano. The Generals' infielder, who hit .371 in the month of June, was unable to come up with a base hit, striking out swinging to end the game.

The Generals had their opportunities prior to the ninth inning as well. Among the eight runners Jackson left stranded, the harder-to-swallow chances came from Travis Denker's one-out fourth-inning double and Jamie Westbrook's one-out sixth-inning triple. Jackson's three-run total was their second lowest in twelve meetings with the Barons this series.

After Jackson held a 2-1 advantage entering the fourth inning, the visitors scored in three straight frames and held the Generals at bay. Jordan Guerrero (5-7, 3.44 ERA) looked like an entirely different pitcher than the man who suffered an 8-0 defeat on Opening Day against the Generals on April 6. The left-hander threw 7.0 strong innings, striking out six with just one walk and two runs allowed.

Birmingham evened the score in the fourth inning. After a leadoff walk to Jose Vinicio, Courtney Hawkins singled, and Keon Barnum walked two batters later to load the bases with one out. Birmingham catcher Brett Austin plated Jose Vinicio, the player who had walked, with a sacrifice fly to right field.

A second straight leadoff walk in the fifth inning put the Generals behind the eight-ball, as Jake Peter took a free pass and quickly moved up with a Nick Basto single. Mason Robbins flew out to center field next, allowing Peter to tag up and move to third base. Jose Vinicio brought in Peter with a run-scoring single in the ensuing at-bat, and a walk issued thereafter to Courtney Hawkins spelled the end of the night for Alex Young (4-5, 4.97 ERA). Gabe Speier relieved Young and got immediate help from a twin-killing, as a Victor Reyes outfield assist at second base narrowly outpaced a tag-up attempt at home plate to end the inning.

Keon Barnum led off the sixth inning with a double for Birmingham, and he advanced to third base two hitters later on a passed ball. That hitter, Eddy Alvarez, then flew out to right field, creating a chance for Barnum to score the Barons' fourth run on another sacrifice fly. It would be all the margin Birmingham would need.

