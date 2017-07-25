\\"Birds Take Rubber Match

News Release

Brooklyn, NY -The Brooklyn Cyclones failed to win their third consecutive series as the Aberdeen IronBirds topped BKLYN, 4-3, on Tuesday afternoon. Following an 11-inning marathon, the teams were back in MCU Park early in the morning for the 11:30 A.M. start.

"It was a good game," Cyclones manager Edgardo Alfonzo said. "I like it. I was telling the guys we've been playing pretty good. Hopefully, after the break we come back strong and continue where we left off."

In the bottom of the second, Jose Maria sent a towering blast off the left field scoreboard to give the Cyclones a 1-0 lead. It was the first Cyclone homer in MCU Park since July 3, when Carl Stajduhar hit one.

An inning later, Leon Byrd singled to start the frame and came around to score on a sacrifice fly hit by Walter Rasquin. The Cyclones doubled their lead for starter Trent Johnson, who struggled after two clean innings.

"Johnson did pretty good job," Alfonzo said. "Compared to last start, he was coming strong. He can't finish but I like what I saw."

To kick off the fourth, Ben Breazeale doubled and scored on the following single into center field, cutting BKLYN's lead in half. Another run would come in to score on a grounder, knotting the game at two.

Ricardo Cespedes began the bottom half of the inning with a bang, His high-arching shot to right field landed in the bleachers and Brooklyn regained the lead. Tuesday marked the first time the team hit multiple homeruns in one game since July 23, 2016. When the team hit three against the 'Birds.

The top of the fifth brought more scoring, as a single to center and a double to left tied the game at three. After two more hits - one by Breazeale, the other by Mason McCoy - Aberdeen took the lead it wouldn't relinquish.

It looked like the 'Birds were going to get a few more runs, but reliever Conner O'Neil got out of the jam.

BKLYN looked like they would tie the game in the eighth. Rasquin doubled, extending his hitting streak to 10 games, but was caught in a rundown and tagged out to end the inning.

The Cyclones weren't able to get the tying run across in the ninth and fell to 12-23 on the campaign. Yet, after winning six of the last 10, the Cyclones are slowly turning around the season.

"I think it's a good sign," Alfonzo said. "We got a few opportunities we let get away. But, it's good. We got things we can pull together it's a good sign."

