Birds Ride Big Seventh for Lucky Seven

News Release

ROME, GA - A four-run seventh inning propelled the Delmarva Shorebirds to their seventh straight win, a 7-3 decision over the Rome Braves on Monday night at State Mutual Stadium.

Down 3-2 in the top of the seventh, Milton Ramos and Stuart Levy drew back-to-back walks to lead off. Cole Billingsley came up and got plunked by the would-be ball four, loading the bases. That brought up Jake Ring, who glided a line drive into center for a single, bringing home Ramos to tie the game. Preston Palmeiro came up next and shot a grounder down the right field line and into the corner. Palmeiro got thrown out trying to stretch a double into a triple, but all three runs came around to score and the Shorebirds (18-12, 47-51) went up 6-3.

Delmarva added one more in the eighth. Ryan McKenna led off with an infield single, stole second, went to third on a Ramos single, and scored on a Levy double play grounder, giving the game its final margin.

Lucas Humpal (6-8) notched his second straight quality start in the win, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits in six innings, boosting his league-leading total to 121.1 frames. He walked one and struck out four. Ryan Schlosser (0-1) blew the save and took the loss for the Braves (11-17, 49-49), giving up five runs on four hits in two innings.

Rome took a brief lead in the first inning. Cristian Pache singled with two outs and stole second. The throw to second sailed into center, and the throw back in from center went all the way to the side padding, and Pache scored on the two errors to make it 1-0.

Delmarva quickly tied it in the top of the second. Gerrion Grim and McKenna each worked two-out walks, and Ramos tagged a single into left to bring Grim around.

Kurt Hoekstra led off the bottom of the third with a single, and Anthony Concepcion followed with one of his own to set the table. Randy Ventura walked to load the bases, and Marcus Mooney and Pache hit back-to-back fielder's choices to bring in two runs, making it 3-1.

The Shorebirds got closer in the sixth. Palmeiro walked and Collin Woody doubled him up to third. Grim worked an RBI groundout two batters later, scoring Palmeiro to make it 3-2 and set Delmarva up for a big seventh.

Palmeiro's bases-clearing double gives him a team-high 55 RBIs on the season. Ring momentarily tied him with his 52nd on the game-tying single. Woody and Ramos each had two hits for the Shorebirds.

Concepcion went 2-for-3 with a triple and a run to lead the Braves at the plate.

Kory Groves handled two scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth for a hold, and Jake Bray worked a scoreless ninth to finish it off. The Shorebirds have a 2.64 team ERA in July and a 2.93 ERA in the second half.

Delmarva has scored 23 runs in the first three games of the series. They are averaging 5.4 runs per game over their seven-game winning streak.

The Shorebirds go for eight in a row and a perfect road trip on Tuesday afternoon as Delmarva's Zach Muckenhirn (4-7, 4.76) faces Rome's Joey Wentz (5-3, 2.65). First pitch is 1:00 p.m., and pregame coverage on Fox Sports AM 960 and the MiLB First Pitch App begins at 12:45 p.m. with Will DeBoer on the call.

