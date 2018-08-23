'Birds Head Home on Win

Burlington, V.T. - It took nine games for the IronBirds to get the final edge over the Lake Monsters. 2018's season finale ended with a 9-3 'Birds win to close out the six game road trip with five win.

EARLY E: Adam Hall reached on an error for Aberdeen in the first inning. He stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on another error to make it 1-0.

HERE WE GO AGAIN: As usual with these two teams Vermont answered quickly. A leadoff walk for the Monsters in the second ended up bringing home a run on a fielder's choice. Vermont then jumped ahead with an unearned run from a Jean Carmona error in the third.

WILLY WACKS ONE: Willy Yahn knocked an RBI double in the fourth inning to score Robert Nuestrom and tie the game up at two. In the fifth Adam Hall singled and scored on a J.C. Escarra ground out to take a 3-2 lead.

RUNS ON RIVAS: Jose Rivas tied it up yet again in the 6th. He tossed a single into right to score Jonah bride and make it 3-3.

BIG SEVENTH: Aberdeen found their stroke in the 7th. Two walks and a hit batter loaded the bases with one out. Escarra, Cody Roberts and Robert Neustrom each singled to bring home a run. A throwing error scored another and the 'Birds led 7-3 after seven.

THE FINALE: Aberdeen grabbed some insurance in the 8th with two runs on a Jean Carmona double. Vermont got one back in the 9th but Aberdeen took a 9-4 win.

UP NEXT: Thursday night the 'Birds take on the Staten Island Yankees at 7:05 to start a three game sereis

