Binghamton Stopped in Albany 7-1

December 21, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Senators News Release





ALBANY, NY - The Binghamton Senators fell to the Albany Devils 7-1 on Wednesday night in front of 1,586 at Times Union Center.

Binghamton took a 1-0 lead 11:29 into the game. Rodewald moved down the left side of the ice and wrapped the puck in around the net and beat goaltender Ken Appleby. The goal was Rodewald's seventh of the year and third in three games with the assists going to Chad Nehring and Mike Blunden.

Albany scored the next two to take the lead going into the intermission. After two saves by Chris Driedger, Kevin Rooney sent the rebound over the right shoulder of Driedger and just under the cross bar to even the score 1-1. Rooney's goal came 14:56 into the first period with the only assist credited to Jan Mandat.

Late in the opening frame Albany took their first lead of the night. The puck bounced from the left wall to the hash marks in front of the net where Rod Pelley slapped in his sixth of the year for the 2-1 advantage. Reece Scarlett was given the assist on Pelley's goal. Binghamton trailed in shots 11-9 after twenty minutes.

The Devils added to their lead and at the same time forced a goaltending change. A shot from the point was tipped and beat Driedger with Petr Straka getting the final touch for his second of the year at 7:35. Josh Jacobs and John Quenneville had assists on the goal and Binghamton's Scott Greenham replaced Driedger in net.

A power-play goal pushed Albany out to a three-goal lead 13:52 into the second. Brian Gibbons deflected a shot from the point that beat Greenham for a 4-1 advantage with assists to Yohann Auvito and Quenneville. Through two periods, Albany had a 17-15 shot lead.

In the third period, Albany added three to its lead. Mandat scored his third of the year at the 1:47 mark for a 5-1 lead with assists from Gibbons and Blake Coleman. Coleman then increased the lead to five goals with his eighth of the year at 5:13 for a Devils' 6-1 lead. The final goal came off the stick of Coleman for a 7-1 Albany lead 9:07 into the third with helpers from Mandat and Straka.

